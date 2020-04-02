Foundation for Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Raises Funds to Keep Students Connected

by Kim Gaudin de Gonzalez –

The digital divide or homework gap is more obvious than ever right now when 30 million students around the country are relying on a computer and an internet connection to learn from home and maintain social distancing. It’s estimated that at least 12 million of those students don’t have internet access in their homes. While internet connectivity has long been a problem of learning equity, right now, it’s an education emergency.

In the Tarrytown Union Free School District, where 56 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, it was feared that many might be left out of learning when the schools went remote in mid-March due to the coronavirus emergency. Soon after the announcement was made, Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns president Allison Baller placed a phone call to TUFSD Superintendent Chris Borsari asking how the foundation could help make the transition to homeschooling work for all district students.

The district had 500 chrome books available and ready to go—partly thanks to previous help from the Foundation. While those chrome books are connected to the internet while on school grounds, a good number of the district’s 2,900 students don’t have reliable internet access at home. The school had 15 Wi-Fi hotspots (which enable internet access) to loan out, but that wasn’t enough. More hotspots or broadband subscriptions were needed immediately so that students could continue their education during the public health emergency.

Seeking to provide connectivity, the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns began fundraising through email to pay for hot spots and broadband connections. The email’s plea “Families with limited means shouldn’t have to choose between essential basic needs and buying internet access for their child’s education, especially during difficult times.” As little as $15 will pay for internet access for a student for the remainder of the school year. And $50 will pay for a new hotspot with a broadband subscription to enable internet access at home.

Within 23 hours, the foundation had raised $5,000., enabling the district to give connectivity and equity to 20 more students!

“The community’s rapid response is overwhelming and so greatly appreciated,” said Borsari. “Providing connectivity to our kids is about access and equity during this time of crisis. I am confident that we’ll come through this, and do the best for our kids, because of the collaborative and supportive spirit of our community.”

Even the FCC and a group of independent lawmakers are also looking at the problem, saying their hands are tied right now because of a subsidy called the E-Rate given to schools and libraries but never intended for short term use. It locks up money that could go to supplying more internet connection. Legislators are calling for the FCC to override E-Rate rules and dedicate funding to narrowing the homework gap during the crisis and in the long term.

Effie Phillips, director of the Foundation, said immediate action was called for. “The coronavirus pandemic is shining a light on the digital divide like never before. We don’t want our students to get behind. And right now, when people are struggling to pay rent or buy groceries, we don’t need to throw in the extra expense of how to get their children education,” Phillips said.

To get more Tarrytown kids learning online, see: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/partners-for-a-better-education-inc-dba-the-foundation-for-the-public-schools-of-the-tarrytowns/online-learning-for-all-tufsd-students.