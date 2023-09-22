Letters to the Editor Fossil Fuels ‘Gotta Go’ Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 1 September 22, 2023 To the editor:Last weekend’s March to End Fossil Fuels in New York City was a resounding demonstration of the public’s demand that our leaders commit to preserving an inhabitable planet by phasing out fossil fuels. I marched with the group Beyond Plastics, a nationwide project to end plastic pollution everywhere. Beyond Plastics President Judith Enck shares an alarming fact in the paper The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change: “Made from a combination of chemicals and fossil fuels, plastic produces greenhouse gas emissions at every stage of its life cycle…if plastic were a country, it would be the world’s fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter, beating out all but China, the U.S., India and Russia.” Sponsor It’s long past time to end our dependence on fossil fuels, from those contributing to the plastic pollution crisis, to those that heat our homes and generate electricity. Gov. Hochul and the Public Service Commission must continue their leadership in offshore wind development, and must pass the NY HEAT Act to help New Yorkers access clean energy. Government officials must heed the call of the 75,000 people who took to the streets of Manhattan last Sunday: fossil fuels have got to go. Bridget McFadden Sleepy Hollow NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News Homecoming Parade Cancelled Due to Weather September 22, 2023 In a message to the Irvington community, Dr. Joel Adelberg, Acting Superintendent of Schools, has announced: "Due to the impending inclement... Read More Environmental News Irvington EV Owners Look to Grow Their Numbers–And Cut Their Carbon Output September 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Gathered around a table at Irvington’s Chutney Massala restaurant Wednesday evening were two Tesla Model Xes, an... Read More Community News The TaSH Receives National, Regional and State Recognition September 20, 2023 The TaSH, otherwise known as The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market, was named the Number Two farmers market in... Read More Health News New Phelps Facility Takes Care of the Caregivers September 20, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Phelps Memorial Hospital’s Riverview Cafe was all abuzz September 18 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new... Read More Health News Latest COVID Vaccine Now Arriving at Area Pharmacies September 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- The long-awaited—updated--COVID-19 vaccine that targets the variant currently in circulation is making its way into pharmacies across... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Tolls to Increase on Cuomo Bridge in 2024 September 19, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Motorists traveling over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will have to pay more next year.... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Bee’s Knees September 18, 2023 BEE'S KNEES: At the joint between etymology and entomology By Krista Madsen– In the interest of being open to what the universe... Read More Government & Politics Warning To Voters: Real Election Workers Don’t Make House Calls September 16, 2023 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- They show up on your doorstep, asking about your voter registration... Read More Community NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Applications for Affordable Apartments in Tarrytown Being Accepted September 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Applications are currently being accepted for 100 affordable rental apartments on the former property of the Family... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow News Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team September 12, 2023 By Aurora Horn-- Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint