Fossil Fuels ‘Gotta Go’

September 22, 2023

To the editor:

Last weekend’s March to End Fossil Fuels in New York City was a resounding demonstration of the public’s demand that our leaders commit to preserving an inhabitable planet by phasing out fossil fuels. I marched with the group Beyond Plastics, a nationwide project to end plastic pollution everywhere.

Beyond Plastics President Judith Enck shares an alarming fact in the paper The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change: “Made from a combination of chemicals and fossil fuels, plastic produces greenhouse gas emissions at every stage of its life cycle…if plastic were a country, it would be the world’s fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter, beating out all but China, the U.S., India and Russia.”

It’s long past time to end our dependence on fossil fuels, from those contributing to the plastic pollution crisis, to those that heat our homes and generate electricity. Gov. Hochul and the Public Service Commission must continue their leadership in offshore wind development, and must pass the NY HEAT Act to help New Yorkers access clean energy.

Government officials must heed the call of the 75,000 people who took to the streets of Manhattan last Sunday: fossil fuels have got to go.

Bridget McFadden

Sleepy Hollow NY