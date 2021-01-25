Forum on Redistricting Thursday

By Barrett Seaman-- Turning the exigencies of last year’s election procedural adjustments forced by the pandemic into legislated policy, Assemblyman...Read More
January 25, 2021
Greenburgh Program to Link High School Students and Business Leaders to Revive Local Businesses
January 25, 2021
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is looking for high school students in the township, including those from the rivertown villages,...Read More
Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Playing Sports in College
January 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Irvington High School seniors recently announced their commitment to play sports at colleges across the country...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Native Selected in National Women’s Soccer League Draft
January 23, 2021
By Tom Pedulla Sam Coffey received the ultimate affirmation of her talent when the Portland Thorns F.C. chose her 12th overall...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term
January 23, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- Six consecutive, productive terms as Mayor of Sleepy Hollow stands as the record Ken Wray will...Read More
COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine
January 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is Friday, January 22. New York State ran out of COVID vaccine doses today—at least on...Read More
Indy Talks 25 – December 2020 – Mimi Rocah, Westchester County District Attorney
January 22, 2021
Mimi Rocah talks about hate stickers in Sleepy Hollow, police reform, re-opening cold cases and much more as she begins...Read More
Stop By for a Peep Into Tarrytown’s New Art Space
January 21, 2021
By James Carsey— On any given day we make small talk with strangers. It’s usually inconsequential and helps us pass...Read More
Vendors Sought To Service Bridge Shared Use Path
January 21, 2021
The New York State Thruway Authority is seeking local vendors to sell food, beverages and other services at either end...Read More
Tarrytown Trustees To Host Town Halls On Police Reform
January 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- With a draft version of the Police Reform & Reinvention plan available to the public on the...Read More