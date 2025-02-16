Former Sing Sing Officer Sentenced for Cell Phone Smuggling

February 15, 2025

by Rick Pezzullo—

A former correction officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining was sentenced Thursday to one to three years in state prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle cell phones to prisoners

The sentence by Judge James McCarty on February 13 came after Jose Estevez-Luciano, 35, of Yorktown, pled guilty in November to one count each of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree and Official Misconduct.

“Correction officers are entrusted with maintaining facility safety and protecting incarcerated individuals, staff and visitors, in part by rooting out contraband,” said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace. “Scheming to undermine these safeguards, all for personal enrichment, makes our prisons less safe and erodes public trust in government.”

Estevez-Luciano and a co-conspirator, Francis De La Cruz, 25, of Sleepy Hollow, were initially charged in a 40-count indictment with conspiring to smuggle cell phones to individuals incarcerated at Sing Sing, in exchange for payment from the individuals’ associates, between October 2021 and August 2023.

Estevez-Luciano and De La Cruz exchanged messages with each other in furtherance of the conspiracy, planning their smuggling operation and discussing ways to avoid detection.

In one message, Estevez-Luciano told De La Cruz to avoid sending screenshots of his discussions with incarcerated individuals’ associates about the smuggling operation.

“When they send you a photo, don’t send it to me,” Estevez-Luciano said. “Send me regular because they are investigating and checking all phones.”

De La Cruz pled guilty in November to two counts of the indictment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.