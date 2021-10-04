Government NewsLocal NewsPolitics Former Mayor Fixell Endorses Brown in Tarrytown Mayoral Race Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Former Mayor Drew Fixell is supporting Trustee Karen Brown for mayor of Tarrytown. (Karen Brown) October 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — One of the three candidates running for mayor in the Village of Tarrytown recently received a major endorsement.Advertisement Trustee Karen Brown, who is heading the Democratic and Tarrytown United ticket, is being supported by former Mayor Drew Fixell. Fixell served 15 years as mayor and five years as a trustee before resigning in Sept. 2020 to devote more time to his grandchildren and aging parents. “I am supporting Karen since I know that Karen, as well as her team, has the combination of integrity, intelligence, experience and values to best lead Tarrytown forward,” Fixell stated when contacted by The Hudson Independent. “I am thrilled that the village has the opportunity to elect such a capable and compassionate group of public servants, and I am confident they will successfully build on all of the accomplishments of the last 16 years,” Fixell added. Brown, who has been a trustee for five years, welcomed Fixell’s support in her bid to fend off Councilman Doug Zollo, who is running on the Village Alliance Party line, and former Mayor Paul Janos, who is leading the Preserve Our Village slate. “Drew Fixell led this village to success with intelligence, a genuine interest in the issues and integrity. I am honored and proud that he trusts me to carry on in that tradition,” Brown said. Zollo, who served with Fixell during his entire administration, downplayed Fixell’s endorsement of Brown. “It is not surprising that Drew endorsed the candidate of the party that he has been a part of and got him elected for so years. I cannot imagine that it is particularly significant,” Zollo said. “I think the voters in this village are moved by issues, not endorsements.” Janos has not returned numerous emails and phone calls placed to him by this writer in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Brown and Zollo addressed the dynamics of a three-way race and how it could come into play on Nov. 2. “I’m not going to speculate on the politics; what I can say is that only the Tarrytown Democratic slate reflects the diversity of our village and is prepared to step in on day one to continue the tradition of strong leadership that Mayor Fixell exemplifies,” Brown said. “I met Drew when he was a trustee and I was a resident fighting to save the land that is now Wilson Park from development. I’m proud of my record of making positive changes for our community. I’m equally proud of my slate’s innovative ideas on how to make our village even better,” she continued. “May the best woman win.” Zollo said it’s hard to predict which team could benefit from voters having more choices. “I do not think anyone can know what to expect from this race. There has not been serious competition in village elections for years," he said. "I am confident in my ticket, I take my opponents seriously, and we are excited to give it our best effort." Brown is running with Trustees Rebecca McGovern and David Kim and political newcomer Effie Phillips-Staley. Zollo's trustee hopefuls are Peter Bartolacci, Ida Doctor and Terence Murphy, while Janos' team includes former Planning Board member Stan Friedlander, Monica Reyes-Grajales and Mark Weinstein. 