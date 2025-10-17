Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour
  • Gullotta House Casino Night 2025
Community News

Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed

• Bookmarks: 5

Jesse Lubinsky, former IUFSD Director of Technology
October 17, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

More than six years after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson wrote a series of articles asserting that Jesse Lubinsky, then the Director of Technology for the Irvington Union Free School District (IUFSD), was being paid by a subsidiary of Google to promote its products at the same time he was in the employ of the school district. According to Wilson’s reporting, Lubinsky collected both a paycheck and travel expense reimbursements from Google’s EdTech while also receiving a salary as Technology Director—in effect, double dipping.

In the wake of Wilson’s stories, Lubinsky resigned from his school job, and the IUFSD Board of Education referred the case to the Westchester District Attorney. However, Lubinsky would later file a lawsuit against Wilson and the newspaper for defaming him.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • Gullotta House - Free Thanksgiving in Ossining
Former Journal News reporter David McKay Wilson

Last week, New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Quinones dismissed the case, concluding that Wilson’s allegations were “substantially true,” that he had not acted out of “actual malice” towards Lubinsky, and that Lubinsky, as an high-ranking administrator in a public school district, was a “public figure.” That meant that he had to meet a higher standard of proof in claiming defamation than he would have as an ordinary citizen. “[A]n individual is a public official for defamation purposes when his or her position is of such apparent importance that the general public would have an independent interest in his or her qualifications and performance,” the judge wrote in dismissing the case.

Richard Roth, Lubinsky’s attorney, disagreed. “The judge wrongfully concluded that an employee at a school district is a public figure,” he wrote in an email to The Hudson Independent.  “We will be filing an appeal.”

Earlier this fall, Wilson retired from the Journal News.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
  • La Catena Parties
Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed

Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed

October 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- More than six years after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson wrote a series of...
Read More
League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate

League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate

October 15, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns hosted a candidate forum with Democrat Arlene Burgos and...
Read More
Brains! Part 2

Brains! Part 2

October 15, 2025
BRAINS! PART 2: How would you like that sliced? By Krista Madsen As may be forever seared in your mind, last week...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles

Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles

October 15, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry senior quarterback Jackson Kearns is enjoying a dream season in leading the high-flying Eagles to...
Read More
Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid

Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid

October 14, 2025
Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press...
Read More
Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

October 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in...
Read More
In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface

In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface

October 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off...
Read More
Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner

October 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a...
Read More
A Long Climb To Success

A Long Climb To Success

October 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the...
Read More
Ardsley Relishes Homecoming in Emotional Win

Ardsley Relishes Homecoming in Emotional Win

October 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
49 views
bookmark icon