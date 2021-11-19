Irvington News

Former Irvington Resident Wins Pepsico Scholarship

Scholarship winner Tiffany Patton
November 19, 2021

Tiffany Patton, formerly of Irvington, is one of 25 inaugural recipients of a $25,000 scholarship from the Pepsico Foundation, the philanthropical arm of the Purchase-based food and beverage giant.

The S.M.I.L.E (Success Matters In Life and Education) scholarships are specifically designed to support Black and Hispanic community college students who are trying to transition to four-year bachelor degree institutions, with a preference for those who want to study in the sciences, technology, energy or mathematics (STEM). Ten of this year’s first-time winners, including Tiffany, were students at Westchester Community College.

In addition to the scholarship money, each of the winners will be afforded professional mentorship by a Pepsico employee.

The money afforded Tiffany a broader range of four-year colleges to choose from. She chose Baruch in New Yok City, where she has moved while she is enrolled. Having that choice, she says, “was a pivotal moment for me.

“I wish every college student was able to pick their dream school without financial restrictions,” says Tiffany, “but that’s simply not the case.”

“Educational equity is critical to leveling the opportunity playing field for Black and Hispanic communities,” says Jessica McKenzie, Senior Communications Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at PepsiCo. “The PepsiCo Foundation Community College Program strives to open doors, change lives and address the systemic barriers that have disproportionately impacted minority students who deserve a fair chance at higher education.”

