Hastings-on-HudsonTop News Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student Published 5 hours ago5h ago September 11, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— A recently retired Hastings High School music teacher was charged Wednesday with unwanted touching and kissing of an underaged student in June. According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, Michael Rubino, 63, of Hartsdale, a music teacher in the Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District for more than 20 years, was arraigned before Judge Peter Kolbert in Hastings-on-Hudson Justice Court on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, both misdemeanors, and Harassment in the Second Degree, a violation. "The alleged actions of this defendant, a long-time teacher, exploited the trust placed in him by the school, parents, students and community when he allegedly sexually abused a student. We commend the brave young victim for coming forward," Rocah stated. According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 10:15 a.m. on June 10, Rubino took the student to the school auditorium where he pulled the student behind the curtains and hugged and kissed the student without their consent. After allegedly rubbing the student's back and kissing the student's cheek and neck, the defendant tried to kiss the student on the lips. The student immediately reported the incident to a teacher who notified the administration the same day. The district reported the incident to the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department, which referred the case to the District Attorney's Office, and placed Rubino on administrative leave pending the DA's Office criminal investigation. Rubino retired from the district in July. Bail was set at $7,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond at 10%. Rubino is scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 18. Read or leave a comment on this story...