Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

March 16, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Nita Lowey, who served in Congress for 32 years and was the first woman to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee, died March 15 at her home in Harrison, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was 87.

Her family released a statement that Lowey “quietly and bravely battled metastatic breast cancer in recent years with the same tenacity and strength that she fought throughout her 32-year career in Congress for women, children and families in the U.S. and around the world.”

Support our Sponsors

“A public servant in the truest sense, she was guided by the Jewish core value of ‘Tikkun Olam,’ repairing the world. She was an indefatigable fighter and worked across the aisle to deliver results for her constituents and all Americans,” her family stated.

Nita Sue Melnikoff was born in the Bronx on July 5, 1937, to Jack and Beatrice Melnikoff. After graduating from the Bronx High School of Science and, in 1959, Mount Holyoke College, Lowey worked in advertising for two years before marrying attorney Stephen Lowey.

Lowey represented New York’s 17th Congressional District, which included a portion of Westchester County and Rockland County. She was one of only 31 women in Congress when she was first elected in 1989 at the age of 51. In 2001 and 2002, Lowey served as the first woman to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In 2018, she became the first woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee.

“Westchester County mourns the passing of former U.S. Congresswoman Nita Lowey. She was a tireless advocate for our county, a mentor, a friend and always a beacon of hope,” said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins. “Serving as a U.S. Representative from 1989 until 2021, she championed integrity, honesty and the values of good government. Lowey made history as the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee, leaving a legacy of breaking barriers and improving lives. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire and guide us.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we remember Congresswoman Nita Lowey, a principled and passionate public servant whose impact will resonate for generations to come,” said State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “Her remarkable career was defined by a steadfast commitment to her constituents and an unyielding fight for justice and equality.”

Among Lowey’s legislative achievements, she helped author a congressional bill that required food manufacturers to clearly label food allergens on their products. She also championed legislation instituting a blood-alcohol level of .08 as the drunk driving standard for all states.

In addition, Lowey was an advocate for early childhood education and at every level, quality health care and robust biomedical research, environmental protection and women’s issues. She was an early advocate for pandemic preparedness, a proponent of gun violence protection, stricter public safety laws and national security. She was recognized as a key figure in the effort to rebuild New York after the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Lowey, running through sunset on March 17.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Representative Nita Lowey,” Hochul said. “As a freshman member of Congress, Nita helped show me ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a tireless fighter for the State of New York and never stopped working to deliver for the people of Westchester and Rockland.”

Besides her husband of 64 years, Lowey is survived by children Dana (David), Jackie (David) and Douglas (Ellen); and grandchildren, Jillian, Daniel, Jesse, Jonah, Ilan, Rebecca, Jonathan, and Solene.

“Nita’s family was central to her life as she was to all of ours. We will miss her more than words can say and take great comfort in knowing that she lived a full and purposeful life,” her family stated. “Her memory will forever be a blessing to all who had the honor of knowing and loving her, and to the millions of people whose lives she touched.”

A private family funeral and burial will be followed by a memorial service at a later date.