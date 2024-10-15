Former Children’s Village Employee Convicted for Having Sex With Teen on Campus

October 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A former employee of Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years mandatory probation after being convicted of engaging in sexual intercourse with a teenage resident in 2021 on the campus.

Rebecca Jean-Baptiste, 28, of Yonkers, pled guilty in June to Rape in the Third Degree. The victim was granted a permanent order of protection and Jean-Baptiste must register as a sex offender.

Among the terms of sex offender conditioned probation, she is required to attend sex offender treatment and is prohibited from going to places where children may frequent, and from residing and working with any minors.

“Thanks to our partners at the NYC Department of Investigation and the Justice Center, we are holding the defendant accountable for an egregious breach of trust and ensuring she is removed from working with and being near minors,” said Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah.

Jean-Baptiste was employed at Children’s Village, which provides programs and services for at-risk youth, as a Limited Secure Placement Specialist responsible for the direct care of youths, and later as a Control Room Specialist monitoring cameras throughout the campus, where more than 400 children are housed.

According to Rocah, in late 2021, Jean-Baptiste illegally engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old resident.

In May 2022, facility staff reported the incident to the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, which oversees incidents of abuse and neglect in state-licensed juvenile centers and schools. The incident was immediately referred to the New York City Department of Investigation, which began working with the District Attorney’s Office.

“Rebecca Jean-Baptiste was responsible for the well-being of the teenagers in her care,” said New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber. “Instead, she engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old, who by law is incapable of consent.”

“Ms. Jean-Baptiste’s crime is a gross exploitation of power and a violation of her moral responsibility to keep those in her care safe,” said Acting Executive Director Maria Lisi-Murray of the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. “Let this sentence send a message to abusers of vulnerable individuals.”

The Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley police departments assisted in the investigation.