September 2, 2023
For the Love of Freaks
FOR THE LOVE OF FREAKS: Because it takes one to know one By Krista Madsen– My favorite class in grad school at...Read More
September Movies @ Warner Library
September 2, 2023
Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor September 6/ Are You There God, It’s me Margaret - When her...Read More
Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations
September 1, 2023
Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over...Read More
Historical Society to Offer Programs on Carving
September 1, 2023
The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, Inc. (The Historical Society) is offering a series of programs this fall...Read More
State Asked to Study Wastewater Procedures at Indian Pt.
September 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo With Gov. Kathy Hochul signing into law a bill that prohibits the dumping of radioactive waste into...Read More
West Nile Virus Detected in Westchester
August 31, 2023
Westchester County has learned of its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in...Read More
Rivertowns High Schools Rate High in U.S. News Rankings
August 31, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Four rivertown high schools, including Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, made the top 1,000 “best” high schools in...Read More
With His New Funk and R&B Album, a Former Hackley History Professor Returns to His First Passion
August 31, 2023
By W.B. King-- Illustrating the twists and turns of a road less travelled, Eliot King Smith's forthcoming album, Short Life,...Read More
Horsemen Striving to Take Step in Right Direction on Gridiron
August 30, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- In his effort to revive a once-proud football program at Sleepy Hollow High School, third-year coach Jerry...Read More
Tarrytown School District Partners with Energy Solutions Leader
August 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District has formed a partnership with a leader in energy solutions in an effort...Read More
