For Fireworks On The Fourth, Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow’s The Only Game In The Rivertowns

July 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

After near-universal, pandemic-induced cancellations of Fourth of July fireworks last year throughout the region, there is pent-up demand for a joyous celebration this year. Trouble is, only a few communities in the lower Hudson Valley are having them. Of the rivertown villages, only Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are putting on their usual joint show on Sunday night. Otherwise, diehard pyrophiles (Yes, it’s a word. Look it up) will have to look south to Yonkers or even New York City, or west to Nyack or north to a whole slew of Upper Valley towns that are preparing to light their fuses. For those, however, you’re better off having access to a boat.

To get within decent range of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow display, landlubbers will have to plan ahead. The best viewing spots where you can also have a picnic before the show are the parks—Pierson and Losee in Tarrytown and Kingsland Point for Sleepy Hollow.

Tarrytown is tricky because the only way to get to the parking lots west of Metro North is over the H-Bridge. Residents were forewarned on Thursday via a village Reverse 911 call that “vehicular traffic will have limited and restricted access to the West side parking lots and the roadways leading up to the fireworks display. The H-Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic at approximately 8:00 pm.” And it won’t open up again until after the last rocket’s red glare.

Hudson Harbor residents, who have every right to travel to and from their townhouses, will have access through Division Street, via the north branch of the H-Bridge, or from the north via Beekman Avenue. Police officers will be there to direct them (and to filter out enterprising non-residents).

As good as the view is from Kingsland Point, parking there is even more limited than in Tarrytown. Residents of the Manors to the north can set up close to the river, but the further east (inland) one begins, the longer the trek will be. It will be easier for people from Irvington, Dobbs Ferry and points south to hop a Metro North train to Tarrytown–and they will. There’s a 9:07 pm out of Dobbs that gets into Tarrytown at 9:15 pm, but that’s cutting it close; otherwise take the train an hour earlier.

Finally, there is the matter of rest rooms. The village Rec Center closes at 4:00 pm. The Senior Center next door is also closed. There are two exterior bathrooms at the Rec Center, and the village is installing two port-o-sans in the alley between the Rec Center and the Senior Center. That’s it—except for two nearby restaurants west of the tracks—Barley on Hudson at the Marina and RiverMarket in Hudson Harbor. Neither is taking reservations Sunday night, but their bathrooms will be open to the public.

If you plan to drive, be careful and be patient. If you’re walking, wear comfortable shoes.

