Food Scraps Home Pick-up

March 12, 2021

The town of Greenburgh was the 2nd community in Westchester to create a food scrap recycling drop off location -at AF Veteran park and at Greenburgh Town Hall. Many residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to reduce garbage by recycling food scraps.

If you find it inconvenient to drop off your food scraps at these locations some Hastings High School graduates have started their own business. They will pick up your food scraps and drop them off at composting drop off sites.

Hudson Compost Services (HCS) has partnered with the Town of Greenburgh to provide you weekly food scrap pickups. For $5/week, HCS will begin offering curbside pickup (similar to current trash/recycling programs) and deliver your food scraps to designated composting drop-off sites. To sign up for the waiting list or to learn more, please visit …hudsoncompost.com

