Community Board

Food Scraps Home Pick-up

• Bookmarks: 3

Home pick-up for food scraps recycling now available
March 12, 2021

The town of Greenburgh was the 2nd community in Westchester to create a food scrap recycling drop off location -at AF Veteran park and at Greenburgh Town Hall. Many residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to reduce garbage by recycling food scraps.
If you find it inconvenient to drop off your food scraps at these locations some Hastings High School graduates have started their own business. They will pick up your food scraps and drop them off at composting drop off sites.
Hudson Compost Services (HCS) has partnered with the Town of Greenburgh to provide you weekly food scrap pickups. For $5/week, HCS will begin offering curbside pickup (similar to current trash/recycling programs) and deliver your food scraps to designated composting drop-off sites. To sign up for the waiting list or to learn more, please visit …hudsoncompost.com

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

March 12, 2021
By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...
Read More
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...
Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum

March 10, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- On Wednesday, March 10th, Sleepy Hollow residents had an opportunity to see and hear from each of...
Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Now Open to 60+ Seniors and Teachers

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Now Open to 60+ Seniors and Teachers

March 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- There’s a lot happening in the world of COVID—most of it good. *Fresh on the heels of...
Read More
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and...
Read More
March 2021 TEAC News

March 2021 TEAC News

March 7, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL Facebook Instagram Website MARCH 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING...
Read More
Irvington Earns Environmental Designation

Irvington Earns Environmental Designation

March 6, 2021
-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in...
Read More
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity

Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity

March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls’ varsity basketball...
Read More
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
53 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *