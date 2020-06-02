Food for Thought: Seasonal Recipes to Enjoy After a Lengthy Shelter “In the Kitchen”

By Linda Viertel

Two and a half months into the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us are still sheltering at home, some of us are cooking meals three times a day for ourselves and family, others are ordering out and taking advantage of curbside delivery- a big help to our local eateries. But, all of us are struggling with lessened produce and meat/poultry deliveries at our grocery stores, lines at the door, physical distancing, dealing with early hours for seniors and the disabled, even making reservations at several local grocery stores to shop, not to mention ordering food from every conceivable delivery service. But, it’s spring time/early summer, and our local farmers’ markets have either created contactless ordering and pick-up (TaSH and the Irvington Farmers Market) or created an outdoor market that adheres to safe distancing and purchasing directly from local farmers (Pleasantville and Ossining).

Whether or not you shop in local grocery stores or at farmers’ markets, eating healthy home-made food has been daunting for many, myself included. Creating three healthy meals a day that are cost effective, variable and delicious can be challenging though creative, and more “sheltering months” may be a reality. So, here are three recipes that take advantage of spring’s bounty, provide a variety of nutritious and gratifying tastes and will provide lasting dining options for days to come. Please enjoy and stay well!

Cold Beet Soup (Borscht) – a family recipe that easily serves 12

¼ cup oil (corn, safflower, grapeseed are all fine)

6 medium or 3 large beets – peeled and julienned

3 medium carrots – peeled if not organic, and julienned

2 medium onions sliced (or one large onion – red, white or yellow)

2 bay leaves

5 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons vinegar (red, white or cider)

¼ cup tomato paste, or 2 tablespoons of tubed tomato paste

1 small head cabbage, thinly sliced (optional)

10 cups chicken stock ( or a combination of stock and water)

Salt and pepper

Topping options:

Sour cream

Chopped cucumbers

Chopped radishes

Snipped chives

Heat oil in large soup pot; add beets, carrots, and onions. Saute until all vegetables are softened. Add bay leaves, sugar, vinegar, tomato paste and simmer about 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Add stock and simmer for approximately 30 minutes, or until all vegetables are cooked through, then add thinly sliced cabbage if desired, and simmer for another 15-20 minutes until the cabbage is soft. Add salt and pepper to taste, and adjust sweet/sour mix with more sugar and/or vinegar if desired. Let rest on stove until room temperature, then place in refrigerator to chill. Or, if you want chilled soup sooner, ladle out the borscht into individual bowls and place in the refrigerator which will chill your servings faster.

Serve topped with any of the chopped vegetables/herbs you wish, but definitely a big dollop of sour cream. This soup lasts for days in the refrigerator and the flavor even improves with time. It is a hearty, healthy meal when served with slices of good quality bread.

Chicken Mosca – A favorite recipe from Mosca’s, one of New Orleans’ most famous, down-home Italian restaurants. It’s definitely for garlic lovers!

(Serves 4.)

1/2 cup white wine, such as chardonnay, fume or sauvignon blanc

3 pounds chicken pieces (about 8 pieces), dark and light meat (can include back and neck)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 to 10 cloves garlic, peeled and pounded to near paste

1 tablespoon dried rosemary, or 3 tablespoons fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon dried oregano, or 3 tablespoons fresh oregano

In a large bowl, add the wine and then the chicken, turning to moisten each piece. Marinate for 10-15 minutes. Transfer the chicken pieces to a plate, reserving the wine, and generously season the chicken all over with the salt and pepper.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. Add the chicken pieces and fry, turning the pieces as needed, until generously browned, about 25 minutes. If chicken is getting too brown, lower the heat to medium.

Once the chicken is brown, remove skillet from heat and add the garlic, rosemary and oregano and reserved wine to the skillet, and stir to evenly coat the chicken pieces.

Return to low heat, cover and cook until the liquid is reduced by half and the chicken is tender, about 15 minutes.

Transfer the chicken, with its pan juices, to a platter and serve warm.

Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler

2 lbs. fresh rhubarb

2 pints strawberries- sliced in half if large

Dash of rum (optional)

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup (4 oz.) butter, cold and cut into small pieces

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Heavily butter a shallow baking dish that will hold 9-10 cups.

Wash the rhubarb, dry the stalks and trim off the leaves plus tops and bottoms with any woody or tough texture. Cut the rhubarb into 1-inch chunks and place in the baking dish. Add strawberries and mix by hand to combine.

Sprinkle rum (if desired) and sugar over the rhubarb; toss well.

In a medium bowl, mix the flour, cinnamon, salt, and brown sugar. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender or your fingers. Sprinkle topping crumble mixture over the rhubarb and strawberries.

Bake for 40-45 minutes: the rhubarb should be tender, the juices should be bubbly, and the topping should be brown. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. (Serves 8.)