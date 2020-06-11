Food for Thought: Phase II Re-opening Allows for Safe Dining Outdoors

By Linda Viertel–

County Executive George Latimer’s June 9th presentation, the day of Westchester’s Phase II reopening, featured two prominent local restaurateurs, Glenn Vogt, owner/manager of Tarrytown’s RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen, and Scott Broccoli, managing partner of Dobbs Ferry’s The Rare Bit. “Restaurants drive the personality of our communities,” Latimer stated, additionally commenting that, while curbside pick-up and take-out options these past few months have helped keep our County’s restaurants in business, the profit margin has been slight for these establishments. “Having the opportunity of being in a location for a while, enjoying wine and liquor, provides a higher profit margin, and these restaurant owners have not had that opportunity to earn what they could.” Having been a professional in the hospitality profession, he knows whereof he speaks.

“As we start to re-open,” he said, “Residents should have confidence without undue fear of the disease. Wearing masks, keeping social distancing in place all will continue to help stop the spread, which is declining. Now that we have guidelines in place, we can open up businesses and get back to the economy we need.” In addition to complying with local village policies, the requirements are two-fold: 1) every restaurant (and company) must have a safety plan in place as determined by the State; and 2) every restaurant (and company) must affirm they have read and will abide by those guidelines, sign the forms, and send them back to New York State.

When an international group of visitors came to Westchester, before the pandemic, and wanted to experience the Hudson River, the group chose to dine at the RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen, a dining opportunity customers can begin to experience once again on the restaurant’s expansive patio. Knowing the various rules and policies put in place by New York State and Westchester’s 26-member County Re-opening Task Force, Vogt said, “The new normal may sometimes be difficult to adjust to, and there may be bumps along the way. But, we hope everyone understands that. It is also our hope that people will come and enjoy dining on our picturesque patio as we welcome them back to that new normal.”

Scott Broccoli added his thanks by saying, “We’re in a wonderful restaurant community. The idea that we are going to be able to welcome customers back is exciting. Dobbs Ferry has been so supportive in continuing with take-out and curbside service. But, we miss the opportunity of seeing our many customers weekly.” Eager to comply with state and village policy, he noted, “Luckily we are in an industry that is already hyper-sensitive to health mandates. I am eager to get back to entertaining people.” Both Broccoli and Vogt thanked everyone in their village communities for their ongoing support along with officials in the County and State who are creating guidelines that will keep customers and staff safe.

Latimer closed his remarks by urging residents “….to reward yourself by being home for 90 days. It will now be safe to dine at the restaurant of your choice, support them and enjoy a meal outside.” When Phase III begins, indoor dining will be allowed, also with specific guidelines in place.