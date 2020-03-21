Food for Thought in Hard Times: Food and Beverage Options Available in Our Area

By Linda Viertel

The coronavirus has immeasurably altered our lives, and we are all suffering in various ways too numerous to articulate. But we all need to eat, and as healthily as possible, in order to keep up our mental and physical strengths. Many of us are responsible for children now at home needing lunches and snacks, elderly friends and parents, as well as those with disabilities.

In this ever-changing world, The Hudson Independent is building a compilation of rivertown venues that are open either for delivery or take-out or both. In our effort to help residents and restaurants survive during this difficult time, we are endeavoring to give our readers food-related information. That said, the list of food and drink establishments is constantly evolving and we will be updating and adding new choices all the time.

Whatever you plan to do or whichever businesses you plan to patronize, remember to call ahead; also, many businesses are sharing special menus, changing hours, and services on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Most have specific pickup and delivery instructions in order to ensure that health safety practices are being strictly observed. Also, please check the news, as our various governments are issuing announcements constantly that may change what is offered below.

In addition, we will be reporting on accessing food at local pantries and through Feeding Westchester, as well as food distribution to schools. We will post additional information as we learn about any food-related issues from County Executive George Latimer and State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Stay well everyone, and don’t forget to get some exercise, take a walk outside, visit our local parks, and be mindful of physical distancing. We will make it through these hard times together.

GROCERY STORES:

C-Town in Tarrytown is maintaining regular business hours… so far; but that could change as circumstances warrant. The store will continue to offer free delivery, but they are no longer accepting any returns. All sales are final.

DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley is reserving the first hour of the day, from 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m., for anyone 65 and older or who suffers from immunity health issues. The market is letting customers inside in small increments to keep the store from crowding. They are also handing out rubber gloves to everyone who enters.

Geordane’s in Irvington is open as usual, so far (7 a.m.—8 p.m. weekdays; 7 a.m.—6 p. m. Saturdays, 7 a.m.—4 p. m. Sundays), with delivery as always.

Stop & Shop will open an hour early (6 a.m.) and be available for seniors, those with disabilities and suppressed immune systems until 7:30 a.m.

Stew Leonard’s will open an hour early each day to allow their most vulnerable shoppers – seniors and those with vulnerable immune systems – to shop in a less crowded environment. Senior Hours 7 a.m. – 8 a.m . OPEN 7 DAYS. If you are under 60 or in good health, please wait until regular store opening times listed below before coming to shop.

RESTAURANTS

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow:

BISTRO Z at Doubletree by Hilton: Open 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. for pick-up at Front Desk and 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Delivery. www.ubereats.com 914-524-6410

The Bakehouse at the Tarrytown Train Station: open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Customers can order cakes or any other items for the next day. Check for delivery/pick up for lunch and dinner. (914-366-7429)

Bistro 12: Normally open for dinner, is offering takeout Thursday-Saturday 3-8 p.m.. (914-999-2770)

Bibillé: Open 11:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. 7 Days. Curbside and delivery. (914-372-7677) www.bibille.com

BridgeView Tavern: (914-332-0078). Open for curbside pick-up. Check website for pick-up instructions since there will be no direct staff-to-customer interaction:

bridgeviewtavern.com.

Dominic’s Delicatessen: Open 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mon. – Sat. (914-524-0505)

My Tokyo: Call for take-out, curbside and/or delivery (914-909-4451) https://mytokyo-tarrytown.com/menu

Coffee Labs: 914-332-1479 (Call for take-out, curbside and/or delivery)

J.P.Doyle’s: Menu and alcohol items are available for curbside pick-up. Call between noon and 9 p.m. (914-631-3015).

Victor’s Pizza: 914-909-5552 (Call for take-out, curbside and/or delivery)

Goosefeather is offering both takeout and delivery, from noon – 9 p.m. daily. The menu is slightly smaller from the regular menu and will be based on availability. Also offering beer and wine for both delivery and takeout. You can place an order by calling (914-829-5454). For those guests who want to support the restaurant now, and dine later, gift certificates are also available by emailing info@goosefeatherny.com.

Lefteris Gyro: Open 11:00 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 Days. Curbside Pick-up and delivery.

lefterisgyro.com ( 914-524-9687)

Osaka: take-out available. (914-631-8888)

Capri Pizza & Pasta: Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 7 Days. Curbside pick- up and delivery. gotpizza.com (914-631-5400)

Santorini Greek Restaurant: 175 Valley St., Sleepy Hollow. (814-631-4300). 10% all take out orders.

Sweetgrass and Grass Roots Kitchen (GRK): Delivery, take out and curbside pickup from 12-8 p.m. We are preparing Sweet Grass menu items at Grass Roots. So if you order from Sweet Grass, please pick up at GRK. There is also the breakfast menu available 9-12 at Grass Roots. (914-909-5588)

RiverMarket: Lunch 12-4 p.m. / dinner: 4-7 p.m.(curbside pick-up and free delivery in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow). Wine and beer selections also available for pick-up or delivery. (Call 914-631-3100)

Tarry Tavern: Curbside pick-up and delivery and EATARRY: Curbside pick-up. (914-631-7227/914-909-5212) tarrytavern.com/eatarry.comotarrytavern.co/f our guests & employees, we will be closing the dining room & bar & Sleepy Hollow. Our awesome Wine & Beer selections are also available for pickup & delivery. Please

Irvington:

Black Cat Cafe: Open 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Curbside pick-up and free delivery in Irvington now available. (914-231-9060) to pre-order or request delivery. Now processing credit cards.

Chutney Masala: (914-591-5500) “Contactless” Delivery and pick-up, 4-9 p.m..

GoSu: Open for delivery and take-out /curbside pick-up (914-479-5898) EatGoSu.com

Irvington Pizza: (914-479-5959) Call in or Order Online open from 11am- 10pm.

M.P. Taverna: (914-231-7854). Daily menu available from 4 – 8:30 for curb-side pick-up.

New China (914-591-5050). Daily menu available for pick-up. Call for hours.

Red Barn Bakery will be at the Pleasantville Farmers’ Market: redbarn-bakery.com

River City Grill: (914-591-2023). Updated take out and delivery menu.

Suzanne’s Table: (914-231-9055) Available 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pick-up. Check the website: suzannestable.com, as offerings change daily.

Tony’s Pizzeria: (914) 274-8630. Take out and delivery of regular menu. Open from 11am to 10pm.

Dobbs Ferry:

Hudson Social Open Monday-Thursday 4:00pm-8:00pm, Friday 4;00pm-9:00pm, Saturday 11:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.,. Sunday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m… Curb-side pick-up and delivery, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and Hastings and Greystone. www..hudsonsocial.com (914-478-3634)

The Rare Bit: Wednesday- Sunday 12:00pm-6:00pm Friday: Cocktail and wine curbside pick-up. Text Scott 414-816-5833 or DM. Food curbside Pick-up and delivery to Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Ardsley and Irvington www.therarebitdf.com (914-693-8000).

Sam’s Italian Restaurant Open 7 Days 11:00am-10pm. Curbside pick-up and delivery www.samsofdobbsferry.com( 914-693-2008).

Doubleday’s Restaurant & Bar: Take-out/ pick-up curbside available. (914-693-9793) Please check their Facebook page or zmenu.com for Doubleday’s daily features.

Tomatillo: (914-478-2300) http://ordr.us/tomatillo (Curbside or pickup with SMS notifications for social distancing)

The Parlour: “Join us as we launch DOUGH 4 DOUGH, our quest to feed and serve our local communities affected by COVID-19. Our mission is to provide a safe way to supply as many local hospitality industry workers, families, school children and organizations in need with as much love, pizza and healthy vegetables we possibly can. Our goal is to donate 150 pizzas per day (750+ per week)! HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP: Donate at least one $13 pizza with your takeout order. For every pizza donated, we will donate another, doubling the number of pizzas donated per day!

Curb-side pick-up and delivery is at 4 p.m. with a daily menu including wood-fired pizzas, veggies, salads and pre-batched cocktails, beer and wine. Orders can be placed starting at 2 p.m. (914-478-8200).

All donated pizzas will be baked and distributed the following day. Hospitality workers can pick-up curbside between 4 p.m. – 6 .pm. and we will deliver any time to any organization in need. Thank you for your support!”

Harper’s: “Providing relief for our community during the COVID-19 outbreak. We will be selling pre-packaged heat and serve meals, beer, and wine – prices are suggested. We encourage you to pay what you can and maybe pay a little more to cover a meal for someone in need – service industry employees are welcome to pick up a free meal on us. All payments are considered donations, and will go towards providing relief funds to our staff as well as buying more food to sustain our community for as long as possible. Open from 3:00 p.m. until sold out.”

To order: Call ahead at 914-693-2306, pick up curbside, venmo: kitchenhelpers. View the heat and serve the takeout menu plus discounted wine and beer menu at: harpersonmain.com

Ardsley:

L’Inzio: Tuesday-Sunday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Curbside pick-up and neighborhood delivery. www.liniziony.com (914-693-5400)

Hastings-on-Hudson:

Boro6 Wine Bar: Tuesday-Saturday 12:00pm-7:pm Curbside Pick-Up and Delivery to Hastings, Ardsley, North Yonkers and Tarrytown. www.boro6winebar.com 914-231-9200

Bread and Brine. 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Wednesday -Sunday Curbside pick-Up. www.breadandbrinehoh.com 9149479-5243

RIVERTOWN LIQUOR STORES :

Rochambeau Wines & Liquors (914-693- 0034) – Dobbs Ferry

Irvington Wine & Liquor (914-591-8181) –

Grape Expectations (914-332- 0294) – Tarrytown

River View Wines & Spirits (914-631- 9349) – Tarrytown

Tarrytown Bottle Shop (914-332-0337)

Hastings Wine & Liquor (914-478-1112)

My Sherry &more Inc. (914-941-1536) – Irvington

Rockwood & Perry Fine Wine and Spirits (1-800-281- 0260) – Hastings

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company – Elmsford: (914-741-BEER/2337); Curbside pickup and delivery of food platters, beer, and spirits. Menu and instructions: https://www.captainlawrencebrewing.com/order-online/

COUNTY INITIATIVES AND INFORMATION

FEEDING WESTCHESTER: (feedingwestchester.org) Please check to see availability at our local food pantries: Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown -43 South Broadway, 914-560-6080, second Thursday of the month, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 7-8 p.m. Tarrytown Community Opportunity Food Pantry, 105 Wildey St., 914-631-7340, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon. Call for emergency bag pick-up: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOLS FOOD DISTRIBUTION PLAN

Westchester County has developed its food distribution plan in consultation with our school districts, the Westchester Child Care Council and our community based organizations for children who already receive lunch at school. Below is information for Westchester residents.

Greenburgh – North Castle : Kenneth B. Clark Academy from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

: Kenneth B. Clark Academy from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Mount Pleasant: Westlake Elementary School lobby from 9:30 am – 11:00 am

o Grimes School

Ossining : Park Elementary School and/or Ossining High School between 10:00 am – 12:00 pm or 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

: Park Elementary School and/or Ossining High School between 10:00 am – 12:00 pm or 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tarrytown : Sleepy Hollow Middle School, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

: Sleepy Hollow Middle School, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Irvington Public School District will be distributing Grab and Go breakfast and lunch bags at each student’s home school from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY RESOURCES:

The Million Gallon Challenge

Chefs Challenge Food Service Industry to Fight Coronavirus by Making a Million Gallons of Soup

On Wednesday March 18th, 2020 (Westchester County, NY) – A coalition of Westchester-based chefs and restauranteurs came together at Captain Lawrence Brewery in Elmsford to support their workers and communities, in response to the coronavirus crisis. They are recruiting chefs, raising money, accepting corporate donations of food and supplies, and mobilizing to assist in providing meals to thousands of people in our area.

As we all grapple with the rapidly evolving news, many businesses, people and organizations are making the shift from planning for business continuity to instead dealing with a public health crisis and an economic crisis.

Restaurants and food service businesses have been among the first and hardest hit by coronavirus. The implications for the industry and individual businesses are as unknown as the duration and severity of the measures being put into place to combat the virus’ spread.

The implications for thousands, even millions of food service workers are more certain however, and the news isn’t good. In an industry with so many subsistence wage earners, living hand-to-mouth, as layoffs and furloughs begin en-mass, workers will be without wages, and in need, in very short order.

Unwilling to sit idle, led by chef Eric Korn and restaurateur Louie Lanza, a growing group of chefs, restaurant owners and businesses from Westchester County, NY and beyond are rising to meet this challenge. Their goal is to provide food security for their communities, and especially for restaurant and food service workers.

“When there’s an emergency, when there’s a disaster, we cook, this is what we do,” shared Korn, “when 9/11 happened, when Katrina happened, when Sandy happened, we ran in, and we cooked. We want to mobilize our brothers and sisters, and give them purpose, and help them with the tools to assist their own people, and everyone who is going to be in need.”

The goal of the initiative is to get chefs in their local area, and elsewhere, to take food in their restaurants, and food from suppliers, and cook soup to fill the food need for people that will shortly be hit by the economic blowback of this health crisis.

Korn and Lanza are challenging the food service industry to begin now, to prepare for the need that is just around the corner, by cooking one million gallons of soup. “We’ve begun to cook soup, it makes sense for so many reasons” explained Korn, “it’s safe, we boil soup, and freeze and store it in quart containers. It makes logistic sense, it’s easy to store and move, it makes health sense, it can be boiled to be reheated, so we know it will be safe to eat, and besides, when someone is sick, you give them soup. I know it makes sense because it’s a tradition as old as grandmothers.”

Louie Lanza, owner of a group of restaurants in Northern Westchester, has committed $100,000 from the Lanza Family Foundation, and donations of money, food and supplies are beginning to pour in.

“We are going to come through this together. We reached out to Feeding Westchester right off the bat, because we knew we would benefit from their logistics experience, getting food to people. In addition to all their expertise, they immediately came back and offered product, they have made bulk ingredients available. we’re getting started right now,” Lanza went on, “we’re already hearing from people in need, as well as people who want to help.”

The organization has quickly gained support from local chefs and businesses, including chefs such as Mogan Anthony, Michael Anastacio, Scott Frantagelo, Navjot Aurora, and JJ Johnson; restaurateurs Demetri Vourliotis, Arlene Perrot, Joe Bueti, Captain Lawrence Brewing Co, and so many more.

To register to help, to make donations, and for more information visit www.milliongallons.com

Westchester County and Yonkers Officials Discuss Increased Demands Due to Coronavirus at Grocery Stores

YONKERS, NY (March 18, 2020) – Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Yonkers Mayor held a press conference to discuss increased demand at grocery stores due to the coronavirus and reassure residents that the supply of meats, dairy, produce, and other groceries, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.at Stew Leonard’s, 1 Stew Leonard’s Drive, Yonkers, NY. Residents have been hoarding items out of fear that the supply of groceries will run out. There has been a 500% increase in traffic at local food stores and groceries according to local merchants. Residents purchasing enough food for several months have led to scarcity of paper goods and other products like sanitizers. While residents should remain cautious and refrain from visiting public places, unfounded fears of food shortages should not cause hysteria among consumers. (View County Executive’s statements on YouTube)