Food for Thought: For a Small Gathering, Try Turkey Roulade

November 24, 2020

By Linda Viertel–

CDC guidelines are adamant that we limit Thanksgiving dinner guests to 10 or less, but most of us are being extra cautious and gathering with many fewer than that number—mostly in twos- and Zooming with friends and family to add conviviality, which may be in short supply this holiday season. Given the truncated number of celebrants around the table, a whole turkey, however small, may be an extravagant amount of protein to prepare. But, you say, turkey is the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving and a festive presentation.

A delicious substitute would be turkey roulade, literally a rolled turkey breast, filled with your choice of herbs, onion and garlic, pancetta or bacon; the roulade recipe can be revised to your liking, utilizing whatever herbs and spices, vegetables and smoked meat or sausage you have on hand. The recipe that follows is based on Julia Moskin’s version of an Ina Garten recipe and has the flavor of an Italian porchetta. If you aren’t fond of sage or rosemary, sub in parsley and a squeeze of lemon. If fennel isn’t to your liking, add oregano or another spice that would be a flavorful accompaniment. So you see, turkey roulade can be your own creation. Just remember that turkey breast has a tendency to become dry, even with the juicy filling rolled into it, so don’t overcook it. (If you have a meat thermometer, it should read 150 degrees. If you don’t have one, just make a slight cut, press the meat to see that the juices are not pink and run clear.)

Turkey Roulade

Ingredients (remember, any substitutions can be made, just be generally guided by amounts below:

4 tablespoons good-quality olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

¾ teaspoon whole fennel seeds

6 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves, plus 4 whole sage leaves

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary leaves

1 whole butterflied boneless, skin-on turkey breast (about 4 to 5 pounds)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup cold unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, bacon, or crumbled fresh sausage*

1 cup dry white wine, such as Chablis

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium (10-inch) skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and fennel seeds and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, tossing occasionally, until the onion is tender. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Off the heat, stir in the chopped sage and the rosemary; set aside to cool. Set the turkey breast on a cutting board and open it up, skin side down. If necessary, pound the turkey to an even thickness of about 1 inch. Sprinkle the turkey with 4 teaspoons salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper. Once the onion mixture has cooled, spread it evenly on the meat. Grate or chop the cold butter and sprinkle it on top. Arrange the prosciutto, bacon or finely crumbled fresh sausage on top to cover the filling and meat. Starting at one long end of the turkey breast, roll the meat up jelly-roll style to make a compact cylindrical roulade, ending with the seam side down. Tie the roulade tightly with kitchen twine at 2 to 2 1/2-inch intervals to ensure that it will roast evenly. Slip the whole sage leaves under the twine down the center of the roulade. (Not necessary if your herb isn’t sage. Rosemary twigs would be an excellent substitute here.) Place the roulade, seam side down, in a roasting pan and pat the skin dry with paper towels. Brush the skin with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour the wine and 1 cup water into the roasting pan, surrounding the turkey with the liquids without pouring them directly over the roulade. Roast for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours, until the skin is golden brown and the internal temperature is 150 degrees. Remove from the oven, cover the turkey with foil, and allow to rest for 15 minutes. (This is important because it allows the interior juices time to cool down slightly and moisten the meat. Plus it will continue to cook slightly out of the oven but will not be overdone.) Remove the string, slice the roulade crosswise in 1/2-inch-thick slices, and serve warm with the pan juices. Decorate each plate with fresh sage, parsley, or rosemary whichever herbs you’ve chosen for the filling.

*Can be left out for guests who don’t eat red meat, just add a bit more butter to the filling.