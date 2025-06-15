Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Environmental News

Fish Flotilla Celebrates Migration

• Bookmarks: 6

Appollonia (foreground) and the John J, Harvey e=ceremoniously escort migrating fish (photo by Fay Serafica)
June 15, 2025

By Elizabeth Tucker–

In the late spring, a “Serengeti-scale” migration takes place under the quiet surface of the Hudson. Vast numbers of fish leave the unprotected waters of the Atlantic Ocean, seeking the sheltered shallows of the river and its tributaries. Upstream, these fish spawn in a nutrient and mineral-rich environment where slow-moving waters allow particles to settle. There, hatchlings can feast and avoid predators, gaining size until they are strong enough to return to the deep ocean.

Many of the fish in the Hudson, such as the Atlantic sturgeon and short-nose sturgeon, American shad, striped bass, river herring and lined seahorse follow this migration cycle. The American eel follows a different cycle. Its eggs hatch in the warm Sargasso Sea, and the tiny glass eels then drift with ocean currents, traveling more than a thousand miles into the river systems where they grow and mature.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

To make these underwater journeys visible this past weekend, Riverkeeper converted its boats, normally devoted to water quality testing and pollution surveillance, into a floating parade of shad, herring, and bass. They were joined by the schooner Appollonia, clad as a golden sturgeon, in a design by John Corbino; and the steamer John J. Harvey, built in 1931, formerly one of the world’s most powerful fire boats. The flotilla, conceived by Rihannon Catalyst of Catalyst Culture Labs, assembled at Chelsea Piers at 10:30 a.m.. As the boats departed, a prayer was spoken: “May our voices rise with the fish to heal what is broken.” The flotilla arrived at its terminus at Croton Point in the midst of the Hudson River Music Festival at 4:00 p.m..

The Atlantic sturgeon, which can live for 60 years and reach up to 800 pounds, bears armored plates on its back, a testament to its presence on this planet for 150 million years. When sturgeon spawn, they emit a rumbling sound, “sturgeon thunder” (sturgeons make other sounds as well, including rapping and purring). Once called “Albany beef,” hunted also for its caviar, sturgeon rapidly declined until a 40-year ban on fishing in all Atlantic coast states was issued in the late 1990s. Both the Atlantic and the short-nosed sturgeon are still endangered but rebounding gradually.

In order to complete their seasonal journeys, fish need access to free-flowing streams. But more than 2,000 obsolete dams obstruct the Hudson’s tributaries. These dams also increase flood risk by reducing streams’ natural capacity to react to changes in water volume. Riverkeeper was recently awarded $600,000 from New York State to support the removal of dams. The flotilla is planned to become an annual event.

Riverkeeper celebration banner (Riverkeeper web site)

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Fish Flotilla Celebrates Migration

Fish Flotilla Celebrates Migration

June 15, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- In the late spring, a “Serengeti-scale” migration takes place under the quiet surface of the Hudson. Vast...
Read More
The Masters School Holds 2025 Upper School Graduation

The Masters School Holds 2025 Upper School Graduation

June 14, 2025
The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry held its Upper School graduation ceremony on May 31. The following is a complete...
Read More
Attention Consumers: Westchester Has Your Back, Now More than Ever

Attention Consumers: Westchester Has Your Back, Now More than Ever

June 13, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On June 10, with members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators in attendance, County Executive Ken...
Read More
Greenburgh Firefighter Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

Greenburgh Firefighter Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

June 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Greenburgh firefighter was convicted Wednesday of two counts of third-degree assault for attacking his former girlfriend...
Read More
Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

June 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ninety-four students in the Hackley School Class of 2025 received their diplomas June 7 during a commencement...
Read More
Grahame Lesh And Friends Reinvigorate Hudson River Music Festival 

Grahame Lesh And Friends Reinvigorate Hudson River Music Festival 

June 12, 2025
.By W.B. King-- As folk icon Pete Seeger once said, “The world would be an infinitely better place if everyone...
Read More
Edge-on-Hudson: Filling Out Nicely

Edge-on-Hudson: Filling Out Nicely

June 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Stone by stone, building by building, the broad swath of Hudson riverfront land that was once a...
Read More
Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

June 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The two “adult” defendants in the criminal case stemming from the May 31 decimation of the Tarrytown...
Read More
Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred

Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred

June 9, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— On May 28, Phelps Hospital’s geriatrics program celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. To kick off the festivities, three...
Read More
Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat

Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat

June 9, 2025
The Historical Society Inc. Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown celebrated its 58th Annual Strawberry Festival Sunday on the lawn of the 1848...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
82 views
bookmark icon