First-Time Voter on the Day She Became Eligible

November 3, 2020

It just so happens that Emma Listokin, a senior at The Masters School, turned 18 on November 3rd, which just happens to be Election Day. Thus eligible in a nick of time, she went down to Dobbs Ferry High School right after school let out Tuesday, walked right into the polling place—no lines—and fulfilled her role as a full-fledged citizen of the United States of America. “It was amazing,” she gushed afterwards. Asked for whom she voted, Emma initially demurred but then allowed that if someone had guessed Joe Biden, “they probably wouldn’t be wrong.”

Said like a true pol!