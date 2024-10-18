Support our Sponsors
First Public Parking Garage in Tarrytown Unveiled

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for new indoor municipal parking garage on South Washington Street in Tarrytown. (photo by Sunny McLean)
October 17, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Finding a parking space in downtown Tarrytown just got a little easier with the unveiling Wednesday of a 68-space indoor public garage on the western side of South Washington Street.

“This garage is going to be a game changer,” Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said at the ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony with other village officials and local business leaders. “I’m excited about the positive impact this will have on our downtown businesses.”

The municipal garage was part of a public/private partnership between the village and Wilder Balter Partners (WBP), developers of the 109-unit affordable, multi-family apartments for seniors in the former YMCA building at 62 Main Street.

Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said the parking spaces in the garage will function the same as the lot across the street—open seven days a week for a maximum of six hours at a rate of $1 per hour. (Sunday is free).

Slingerland noted the indoor municipal lot is the first of its kind in the history of Tarrytown.

“We’re certainly open to considering similar projects if they were to come up,” he said.

Bjorn Olsson, Executive Director of the historic Tarrytown Music Hall, said the garage will make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy the shows at his venue and frequent the many restaurants and shops downtown.

“I’m proud of Tarrytown for pulling this together,” he said. “This is an amazing thing.”

 

