First Place, Last Pickle

January 28, 2026

FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don’t touch that trophy

By Krista Madsen

I desperately require some comic relief.

Mind you, I like my comedy flirting with existential dread in the vein of Waiting for Godot and a good glob of what’s-it-all-aboutism, so what more perfect interlude to get me through this interminable January than a seven-minute screening of pure delight and despair known as the Last Pickle, care of my kids who would prefer I didn’t share here. But since this already lives on the public YouTubes (and we talked about it in therapy), grab a healthy snack and sit back:

A few years ago, my girls led their NYC Take Two film academy team of summer camp kids on this mad mission to write, edit, act, and prop-master the heart out of this epic pickle biopic, which—against all odds—won first place among the summer programs that season. I say against all odds, because we didn’t rear your typical trophy kids (no sports, not competitive) so never expect such results. The fact that they excelled at this project (and enjoyed the process) was thrilling enough; the award added extra oomph. If I were still in grad school, I’d write a thesis about the sweet and savory depth of its messaging and technique. But since I’m here, I’ll unpack it a little more informally for your benefit.

You’ve got Mitchell, the pickle in the brine jar, and Duane, the tomato, next to him on the shelf of the mostly empty fridge. Mitchell introduces himself,

I’m the last of the jar. No one seems to want me. Sometimes I feel there’s no point my life.

Duane encourages him. “Don’t worry, you’re gonna get picked today, Bud, I just know it.”

Sadly, in a pick-me world where apparently getting eaten is more useful than being spared, Mitchell gets left behind, and eventually tossed.

Scene change. Now we’re in a pile of garbage. Mitchell is mostly out of brine and transfers what’s left from his big jar into a little one, so he can carry along enough to stay hydrated.

Contrast to the old grape he meets who’s gone raisin. “I used to be so beautiful, so smooth and soft. Now I’m so..ack [she screams].”

And then something every aging woman of this era needs to hear:

It’s ok. Your wrinkles don’t matter. I can tell you have a good heart.

Mitchell sets off on a quixotic quest for his life’s purpose. Does he matter? Why are we here? The raisin advises him, as a wise old character in fables often does, to ascend some far peak to seek answers. Maybe climbing the highest Trash Mountain will reveal something. But look out, “there’s a monster—a huge cube of compressed trash and broken dreams” he might encounter, “The Notorious Compacted Garbage Monster.”

Old lady Raisin, who “used to love adventure!” is excited for the opportunity to join him. The character they meet along the way: a raccoon of course, but they convince him not to eat them but join the journey. Raccoon and Notorious CGM see each other from afar and it’s heart-eyeballs at first sight. The monster calls it like he sees it: “Roar, you’re trash,” he says to the pickle. “That’s right I am,” responds the pathetic pickle with a withered voice.

Much like the children’s song, “The Bear Went Over the Mountain,” there’s only ever more of the same.

The bear went over the mountain
The bear went over the mountain
The bear went over the mountain
To see what he could see.
And all that he could see …
Was the other side of the mountain.

“What?! It’s just more trash!” Mitchell exclaims.

“What did you expect?”

Mitchell is so disenchanted. There’s nothing special here to show for their troubles. “I wasted our time.”

But then, there it is: New life! A baby tomato plant, a sprout from Duane’s seed. The little tomato might die here in the hot sun if it weren’t for Mitchell sacrificing the last drops of brine to help it thrive while Mitchell shrivels. This was the point of living, to die like this. (And it’s a good death, full of slow-mo flashbacks, then panning out to planet with a sappy soundtrack, “It’s a Wonderful World.”)

You brought us together. You brought joy to our lives. You made a community.

In other words, Mitchell mattered. We all do. If we can achieve any inch of such things—adding joy, community-building, connection—we are worthwhile. That’s a life well-lived, no matter any accolades.

But, it must be said—since we seem to live semi-permanently now in the Upside-Down where a Nobel Peace Prize winner, whose country we just hijacked for oil, just hands over her award to our pouty anti-peace president—keep your paws off that trophy, or else. It’s ours.

First Place, Last Pickle, proud mama.

Krista Mad­sen is the au­thor be­hind word­smith­ery shop,  Sleepy Hol­low, inK., host of the occasional Sleepy Hollow Show & Tell series , and pro­ducer of the Edge|wise newslet­ter, which she is sharing reg­u­larly with The Hudson Independent readership. You can subscribe for free to see all her posts and receive them directly in your inbox.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

