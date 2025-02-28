Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Tarrytown News
Top News

First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved

• Bookmarks: 10

Dr. Larah Alami spoke out in favor of cannabis dispensary on Main St.
February 27, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Purchasing cannabis products in the rivertowns has become easier with businesses already opened in Sleepy Hollow and Ossining, and now Tarrytown is joining the party.

Earlier this week, the Tarrytown Planning Board gave the go-ahead for a so-called “wellness center” known as The Hybrid Shop at 51 Main St. to turn into a cannabis dispensary.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

The 1,000-square-foot venture, which will sell cannabis in all shapes and sizes, will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is regulated by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Proprietor Vincent Silvestri said the cannabis shop should fit in nicely on Main St. among the restaurants, Tarrytown Music and other attractions in the village.

“Our goal is to get everything preordered before they even get to the store,” he said. “Each transaction will only take between three and five minutes.”

Attorney Michael Weiss said there won’t be any “window shopping.”

“The goal is to get the customers in and out of our store faster than they can get a slice of pizza,” he said. “We’re not going to allow people to loiter outside. We’ve chosen a great location. We just see this as a win-win for the town.”

More than 200 comments were made on social media about the proposed dispensary, but only a few residents appeared February 24 at Village Hall for a public hearing.

Optometrist Dr. Larah Alami of Hudson River Eye Care welcomed the dispensary to Tarrytown.

“I think this is a great addition to the community,” she said. “If we want to be seen as a modern, progressive town we have to be diverse and inclusive of everyone.”

Planning Board Chairman Joan Raiselis read a letter from Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet that also was supportive of the dispensary, stating the owners have demonstrated they will “operate with transparency and integrity.”

Stanley Friedlander, who noted he carried a medical marijuana card in his wallet, was the only Planning Board member of the five in attendance who did not vote to allow the dispensary, abstaining instead, despite supporting it earlier in the meeting.

“To a lot of people this is a new product, a new world,” he said. “I’m looking at it being profitable.”

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved

First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved

February 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Purchasing cannabis products in the rivertowns has become easier with businesses already opened in Sleepy Hollow and...
Read More
Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society

Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society

February 26, 2025
Following a rigorous application process, more than 80 Irvington High School students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and commitment to service...
Read More
Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail

Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail

February 26, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- This Friday, February 28, Red Hat on the River will introduce an award-winning cocktail: The Darth Veda,...
Read More
Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates

Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates

February 26, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington’s Democrats gathered in Town Hall Theater Tuesday evening to finish voting for mayoral and trustee candidates....
Read More
Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington

Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington

February 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Time is running out for sponsors and artists to register to participate in what has become a...
Read More
Bring Your Kids to Work Decade

Bring Your Kids to Work Decade

February 25, 2025
BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK DECADE: How Resolute is your desk? By Krista Madsen Plenty of previously professional women talk about the...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ

Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ

February 24, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A daughter’s fear and parental concerns gave way to unbridled joy when Sleepy Hollow’s Kamile Contreras emerged...
Read More
Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees

Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees

February 24, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Democratic Party holds its nominating convention on Tuesday night in the Town Hall Theater. Barring...
Read More
Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community

Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community

February 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Last week, Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of the Gullotta House charity, did what he does best:...
Read More
MERCY UNIVERSITY IS OFFERING FREE TAX PREPARATION IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX

MERCY UNIVERSITY IS OFFERING FREE TAX PREPARATION IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX

February 21, 2025
Mercy University, in collaboration with Westchester County, is offering free tax preparation services through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
132 views
bookmark icon