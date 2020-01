At 2:14am on the first day of the new decade, Sandra Gomez of Sleepy Hollow gave birth to a baby girl, Samantha. She weighed in at eight pounds, four ounces and was 21 inches long at birth. She joins an older sister, Lizbeth. Samantha was not the first baby born in the U.S. in 2020. According to the New York Post, that honor went to families in Brooklyn and Staten Island, apparently born just as the Times Square Ball was dropping.