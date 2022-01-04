Dobbs Ferry NewsLocal News Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading Published 16 hours ago16h ago • Bookmarks: 8 January 3, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo– Firefighters from four area fire departments were able to prevent a blaze at a condominium complex in Dobbs Ferry Sunday from spreading to adjoining units. A passerby reported smoke coming from a building at 100 Cedar St. about midnight via a 911 call. Firefighters from Dobbs Ferry and Irvington responded to the scene within two minutes to find smoke coming from a two-story structure.Advertisement First arriving units found fire in the walls extending between the first and second floors. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and approximately one hour later it was declared under control. The Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Dobbs Ferry EMS. The Tarrytown and Elmsford fire departments were on standby. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. Dobbs Ferry firefighters reminded residents to ensure their smoke detectors were working, noting three out of five home fire deaths occur in properties with no working smoke detectors. Share the News!Advertisement Government News Politics Westchester News Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms January 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The inaugural ceremony for George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, as Westchester County’s chief executives was... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading January 3, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Firefighters from four area fire departments were able to prevent a blaze at a condominium complex in... Read More COVID News Our Schools As Students Return, Local Schools Test the State’s “Test-to-Stay” Strategy January 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- With a plan in hand and fingers crossed, schools in the rivertowns—both public and private—are plowing into... Read More Community News Government News Local News Politics Assemblyman Abinanti Touts Record as Shimsky Announces Plans to Seek Dem Backing December 30, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti maintained it takes a certain “expertise” to accomplish what he has during his... Read More Community News Caring for the Caregivers December 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Often overlooked in considering where the most needs are during the holiday season are the caregivers of... Read More Indy Talks Politics Tarrytown News Top News Video and Audio Indy Talks Ep 29 – Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown – Dec 2021 December 29, 2021 Newly-minted Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown discusses how the village has changed and what she hopes to accomplish in the next... Read More COVID News Amidst Holiday Merriment, Omicron Surges December 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- The post-Christmas COVID news is, alas, predictably bad. As of Sunday, December 26, there were 16,819 active... Read More Community News COVID News Test Kits From County Scarfed UP Within Hours December 24, 2021 This story was updated December 25th at 1:00 p.m. By Barrett Seaman-- The announcement on Thursday that the county was... Read More Community News A White Christmas (Eve Anyway) December 24, 2021 Yes, that's snow you see on the lawns and rooftops in Tarrytown. A quick-moving weather system left a sprinkling overnight,... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Football Banquet Focus Transcends Sports December 23, 2021 By Kevin Brown--- Just before the summer of 2021, Jerry Flora was hired to take over as head coach of... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint