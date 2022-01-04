Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading

January 3, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo–

Firefighters from four area fire departments were able to prevent a blaze at a condominium complex in Dobbs Ferry Sunday from spreading to adjoining units.

A passerby reported smoke coming from a building at 100 Cedar St. about midnight via a 911 call. Firefighters from Dobbs Ferry and Irvington responded to the scene within two minutes to find smoke coming from a two-story structure.

First arriving units found fire in the walls extending between the first and second floors. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and approximately one hour later it was declared under control.

The Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Dobbs Ferry EMS. The Tarrytown and Elmsford fire departments were on standby.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Dobbs Ferry firefighters reminded residents to ensure their smoke detectors were working, noting three out of five home fire deaths occur in properties with no working smoke detectors.

