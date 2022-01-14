Local News
Tarrytown News

Firefighters Praised for Efforts in Containing Tarrytown Fire

Firefighters struck a pose after successfully extinguishing a fire Jan. 6 at 222 Martling Ave.
January 13, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Tarrytown Fire Department Chief Kelly Murphy praised the efforts of firefighters in battling an apartment building blaze Jan. 6 at 222 Martling Ave.

“All in all, it was a great job, a great knock down,” Murphy told the Tarrytown Board of Trustees at a Jan. 12 work session. “Everybody did their job.”

Firefighters were dispatched to the six-story Castle Heights complex Jan. 6 at 5:18 p.m. after being notified about a working fire. Murphy said Deputy Fire Chief Scott Weaver was the first to arrive and found heavy smoke.

With the assistance of firefighters from Sleepy Hollow, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley and Elmsford, an interior water line was sent to the apartment where the fire ignited and it was knocked down quickly. Murphy said the fire started behind a microwave panel in the kitchen while the tenant was down the hallway having coffee at a friend’s home.

The fire was contained in the kitchen area, and the apartment suffered minor water and smoke damage. No other apartments were affected. No injuries were reported.

“It could have been so much worse as we saw this week,” said Trustee Paul Rinaldi, referring to the fire in the Bronx that claimed the lives of 17 adults and children.

Meanwhile, Murphy made her pitch to the Board of Trustees for a multi-layered records management system in the Fire Department that would electronically keep track of all incidents responded to by firefighters, along with tracking attendance and helping firefighters locate hydrants in the village.

Murphy said all other fire departments in the rivertowns, other than Ossining, have already implemented the system.

“Everything is done electronically. It’s a package customized for our needs,” Murphy said. “We’re here to fight fires, but we also have to deal with the administrative part as well.”

The total cost of the package is $41,225. Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said the board would vote on the request at its first meeting in February.

