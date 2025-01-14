Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Tarrytown News
Top News

Fire Causes Damage at Blue Hill at Stone Barns

More than a dozen Pocantico Hills firefighters responded to fire Saturday. (photo by Pocantico Hills Fire Dept/Facebook)
January 13, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A quick response from firefighters helped limit the damage from a fire that broke out in the early morning hours Saturday at the Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant in Tarrytown.

The Pocantico Hills Fire Department responded to a commercial alarm at 3:11 a.m. Jan. 11 at 630 Bedford Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters and police discovered a cooking appliance fire on the exterior of the building, which spread inside into the first and second floors.

With the assistance of mutual aid departments from the region, more than a dozen Pocantico firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it caused more significant damage.

“We would like to thank all of our mutual aid that responded to assist, as the damage could have been much worse without the swift action of all personnel on scene,” the Pocantico Hill Fire Department stated on Facebook.

Assisting Pocantico at the scene were firefighters from Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Pleasantville, Briarcliff Manor, Millwood, Croton-on-Hudson and Archville.

The Michelin-rated rated restaurant is temporarily closed as the owners assess the damage.

“Our teams are ready to clean up and get back to work. More soon,” Dan Barber, chef and co-owner of Blue Hill at Stone Barns, stated on Instagram.

 

 

 

 

