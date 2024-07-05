Support our Sponsors
Final Primary Tally Shows Latimer Won Ten Of Twelve Westchester Districts

County Executive George Latimer
July 5, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Though the election night tally gave County Executive George Latimer a decisive 17-point primary win over incumbent 16th District Congressman Jamaal Bowman, the final tabulated numbers confirm an even broader and deeper gap. Latimer lost only two of the twelve voting districts: Yonkers and Mt. Vernon.

It was expected that Bowman would do well in these urban areas, particularly Yonkers and Mt. Vernon but also New Rochelle. Bowman did best in Mt. Vernon, ironically the city where Latimer was born and raised. But the incumbent lost in New Rochelle by a margin of better than two-to-one. He won Yonkers, presumably his anchor in his first two election wins, by only 702 votes.

Meanwhile, Latimer racked up big wins in the largely suburban districts—as expected but by larger margins. Not surprisingly, Scarsdale, with a significant Jewish population, gave the AIPAC-backed Latimer 90% of their votes. He won 80% or more of the votes in Mamaroneck, Rye City, and Harrison and at least 70% of the votes in Eastchester, Harrison, Rye Town and White Plains. In Greenburgh, which includes the rivertowns of Hastings, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and roughly half of Tarrytown, he won by 3,781, or 63.6%.

