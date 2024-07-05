Community NewsGovernment & Politics Final Primary Tally Shows Latimer Won Ten Of Twelve Westchester Districts Published 16 hours ago16h ago • Bookmarks: 8 County Executive George Latimer July 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Though the election night tally gave County Executive George Latimer a decisive 17-point primary win over incumbent 16th District Congressman Jamaal Bowman, the final tabulated numbers confirm an even broader and deeper gap. Latimer lost only two of the twelve voting districts: Yonkers and Mt. Vernon. It was expected that Bowman would do well in these urban areas, particularly Yonkers and Mt. Vernon but also New Rochelle. Bowman did best in Mt. Vernon, ironically the city where Latimer was born and raised. But the incumbent lost in New Rochelle by a margin of better than two-to-one. He won Yonkers, presumably his anchor in his first two election wins, by only 702 votes.Support our Sponsors Meanwhile, Latimer racked up big wins in the largely suburban districts—as expected but by larger margins. Not surprisingly, Scarsdale, with a significant Jewish population, gave the AIPAC-backed Latimer 90% of their votes. He won 80% or more of the votes in Mamaroneck, Rye City, and Harrison and at least 70% of the votes in Eastchester, Harrison, Rye Town and White Plains. In Greenburgh, which includes the rivertowns of Hastings, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and roughly half of Tarrytown, he won by 3,781, or 63.6%. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Kiddie Ride Derails at Carnival in Dobbs Ferry July 5, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Holiday fun at a local carnival temporarily came to a frightening halt July 4 when a kiddie... Read More Community NewsGovernment & Politics Final Primary Tally Shows Latimer Won Ten Of Twelve Westchester Districts July 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Though the election night tally gave County Executive George Latimer a decisive 17-point primary win over incumbent... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Veterans Banner Program for Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow July 5, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are looking to honor its veterans in a special way.... Read More Rivertowns Sports Tarrytown’s Jonathan Oakes Wins State Junior Championship July 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Tarrytown’s Jonathan Oakes has done it again. Last year, Tom ewrote in The Hudson Independent that Oakes,... Read More ArdsleyLifestyles Ramen Musashi Opens Next to Neung Thai Kitchen in Ardsley July 5, 2024 by Shana Liebman-- Two excellent Asian restaurants have recently turned an unassuming Ardsley strip mall into a worthy dining destination:... Read More Environmental NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Announces Partnership with Helpsy July 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow has announced a partnership with Helpsy, in collaboration with Westchester County, to... Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Hudson River Beaches Reopen In Time For The 4th July 3, 2024 The Westchester County Health Department has cleared Croton Point Park and Philips Manor Beach to open. The beaches had been... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles The Rings of Hell July 1, 2024 THE RINGS OF HELL: With a map and art for when words fail us By Krista Madsen– The Inferno is the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Hammered At The Polls By AOC, Irvington’s Marty Dolan Calls His Maiden Voyage Into Politics “100% Worth It” June 30, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Marty Dolan, Irvington native and retired Wall Street and London banker, with no prior political experience, took... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News New Pedestrian/Bike Thruway Overpass Now In Place June 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Sometime in the wee hours of Saturday morning, two giant cranes lumbered out onto South Broadway where... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint