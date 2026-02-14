Final Call: Bulldog Gallery 2026 Sponsorships Close February 15th

This highly visible outdoor experience transforms the village into a walkable open-air gallery of artist-designed bulldog sculptures. Residents and visitors explore the collection, take photos, and rediscover local businesses along the way.

Each bulldog represents a collaboration between:

• A local sponsor

• A talented artist

• The community

Sponsorships are now wrapping up and will close on February 15.

WHY PARTICIPATE?

Be Visible.

Sponsors are recognized as supporters of a high-profile, village-wide cultural event.

Lead with Community.

Demonstrate investment in creativity, civic pride, and shared experiences.

Be Part of Something Established.

The Bulldog Gallery has become a signature experience — drawing engagement, conversation, and foot traffic throughout the exhibition period.

FINAL CALL

Secure your sponsored bulldog before February 15th: www.bulldoggallery.org/sponsors