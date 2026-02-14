Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Irvington News

Final Call: Bulldog Gallery 2026 Sponsorships Close February 15th

February 14, 2026
This highly visible outdoor experience transforms the village into a walkable open-air gallery of artist-designed bulldog sculptures. Residents and visitors explore the collection, take photos, and rediscover local businesses along the way.

Each bulldog represents a collaboration between:
•    A local sponsor
•    A talented artist
•    The community

Sponsorships are now wrapping up and will close on February 15.

WHY PARTICIPATE?

Be Visible.
Sponsors are recognized as supporters of a high-profile, village-wide cultural event.

Lead with Community.
Demonstrate investment in creativity, civic pride, and shared experiences.

Be Part of Something Established.
The Bulldog Gallery has become a signature experience — drawing engagement, conversation, and foot traffic throughout the exhibition period.

FINAL CALL
Secure your sponsored bulldog before February 15th:    www.bulldoggallery.org/sponsors
