November 6, 2023
Essay Contest For Westchester Students
November 6, 2023
Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual...Read More
Filthy Rich
November 6, 2023
FILTHY RICH: The rise and fall of the rare female billionaire By Krista Madsen– Yes, Taylor Swift is dating a football player,...Read More
With Help From Children, Irvington Theater’s Greg Allen Has Created A Monster
November 4, 2023
By Stefanie Sears-- Gregory G. Allen is best known locally as the manager of the Irvington Theater, but that’s just...Read More
Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison
November 3, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly...Read More
New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes
November 2, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn...Read More
New Beauty Studio in Irvington
November 1, 2023
Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty...Read More
Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance
October 31, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically...Read More
Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade
October 31, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Unusually balmy weather on October 28 welcomed the hordes of spectators young and old who turned out...Read More
Halloween Safety Advice
October 30, 2023
The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it's relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as...Read More
Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition
October 30, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.