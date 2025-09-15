Support our Sponsors
Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement

Coach Maher, surrounded by her players (photo by Justin Luftig)
September 15, 2025

By Tom Pedulla–

Irvington closed an extraordinary era in its history with the announcement that Gina Maher, the winningest girls’ basketball coach in New York State history with 814 victories, is retiring after 50 years.

Maher informed her players that she had coached her final game during a team meeting on Sept. 11. The school posted an announcement on its web site that began, “It is with both sadness and deep admiration that the Irvington Department of Athletics acknowledges the retirement of the Emerald of Irvington, Coach Gina Maher, from her role leading our girls’ varsity basketball program.

“Coach Maher’s legendary career is unmatched, amassing over 800 wins, seven state championships (actually six), and five federation cups, achievements that have cemented her place among the most accomplished coaches in New York State and our country’s history. But beyond the numbers and the banners, Gina Maher’s true legacy lies in the countless lives she has touched.

“A tireless advocate for women’s sports and Title IX, Coach Maher has paved the way for generations of female athletes to compete, achieve, and dream bigger than ever before. She has also been a champion for students with disabilities, ensuring that all young people have meaningful opportunities to experience the power of athletics.”

No mention was made concerning Maher’s successor. Former player B.J. Constantine would appear to be the logical choice. She has served as an assistant for more than 20 years and was entrusted with major responsibilities.

Initial attempts to reach Athletic Director John Buonamano were unsuccessful. He relayed a message that he could not take the call due to pressing Homecoming responsibilities. Maher and Constantine also did not immediately respond to interview requests.

Maher earned her 800th victory on Feb. 1, 2024. ( https://thehudsonindependent.com/irvingtons-gina-maher-makes-it-800/) After the game, the self-effacing octogenarian said of her players, “I make a difference in my life and I hope I make a difference in their life.”

Maher, when asked then about her unprecedented success, also said, “You can’t do it alone. You can’t do anything in life alone.”

Anders Knapp, then a senior captain, could well have spoken for countless players when she said after the milestone, “She is a mother to so many people. It’s not a team. It’s a family.”

Maher always emphasized a family atmosphere. She viewed the court as an extension of the classroom would proudly recount the successes of former players during the course of interviews. One of her favorite messages to her players was the need to “Hold the rope.” It was her way of emphasizing the team nature of basketball and the importance of having every player on the roster do her part.

In an article about the alarming decline in sportsmanship that appeared in the June, 2024 issue of Westchester Magazine, she said, “We coach to teach them the game. We also coach them to be good human beings.”

 Maher was widely respected by her rivals. When the Bulldogs defeated Eastchester before an overflow crowd to present their coach with her 800th triumph, opposing coach Andre Biancardi remained at his bench to join in a tremendous ovation.

“She is what all coaches aspire to be. She really is a beacon,” he said at the time. “She is an inspiration to all of the other coaches, younger coaches like myself across the section.

“It’s way beyond basketball. It’s educating young women and cultivating a culture of respect for the game, respect for your opponent. She does everything right and it’s old school.”

 Maher also coaches girls’ tennis and Unified basketball. She is expected to continue in those roles.

To see a video of Maher’s April 2019 interview with The Hudson Independent’s Indy Talks program, go to: https://thehudsonindependent.com/indy-talks-with-gina-maher-irvington-hs-girls-basketball-coach/

