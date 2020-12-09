Food
Goings on in town
Tarrytown

Fifth Annual TaSH Holiday Market Saturday Offers Socially Distanced Outdoor Shopping 

December 9, 2020

By Suzanne Sorrentino===

 Like everything else this year, the annual TaSH Holiday Market, coming this Saturday, Dec.  12, to Patriots Park in Tarrytown, will be a socially distant, mask-wearing event.

But, fear not, it still aims to bring peace, good will and great joy.

Nearly 40 vendors will fill the park from 2:30 to 6 p.m., offering everything from pantry staples to holiday decorations and gifts. The tree in the park will glow with thousands of twinkling lights, vendors’ tents will be festively decorated, and recorded seasonal music will be in the air.

The majority of the TaSH’s regular vendors plan to attend, giving locals the chance to stock up on breads, meats, cheeses, and goodies of all kinds. Many of these same vendors will package items as gift sets, as well, providing options for locally sourced holiday presents that help sustain the Hudson Valley economy. Preorders are already available via the TaSH website.

In addition, a handful of carefully selected crafters from around the region will offer shoppers the option to further support the local economy, check-off their gift lists and remain outdoors while doing it.

In normal years, The TaSH Holiday Market is held in conjunction with Tarrytown’s tree lighting event, which draws crowds. This year is different.  Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the village held a virtual tree-lighting event and this year’s Holiday Market will be a transactional market only and will not feature live music and children’s activities.

At the market, masks are required of all vendors and shoppers, the TaSH staff will enforce social distancing of six feet around vendor tents, and only vendors will handle products. Vendors tents will be widely spaced apart. Lowering masks to eat within the market shopping area will be prohibited. Customers who chose to eat on-site will be directed to a wide-open area separate from shoppers. Customers are encouraged to attend alone or with only members of their immediate household and are discouraged from socializing within the shopping area.

These are the same safety measures the TaSH practiced throughout the regular market season, market organizers said.

When making the decision to move ahead with this year’s holiday market, TaSH organizers say they took into account a variety of factors: the TaSH’s role as an “essential business” that provides local, fresh food to the community; the outdoor alternative to indoor shopping; the fact that the TaSH doubles the value of SNAP food stamps, offering some of the most critically-impacted members of the community access to healthy food; and that the market helps support small local business people who also have been gravely affected by the pandemic.

“We are hoping to create a warm, beautiful and inviting event that also prioritizes safety,” TaSH Market Director Linda Eder said.

What you need to know: 

  • The TaSH Holiday Market: 2:30 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, Patriots Park, Tarrytown
  • Free Parking at John Paulding School
  • Shoppers and vendors are required to wear masks and keep socially distant
  • No eating within the shopping area; only in designated “Reindeer Parking” eating zone.
  • No touching of goods and products before purchase
  • Shoppers are discouraged from lingering within the market area
  • Full list of vendors can be found at: http://tashfarmersmarket.org/holidaymarket
  • Pre-ordering is available for a majority of vendors at: http://tashfarmersmarket.org/2020vendors

 

