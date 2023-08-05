August 5, 2023
FIBONACCI Φ: A Starry, Scarry Midlife Crisis Story
August 5, 2023
FIBONACCI Φ: A Starry, Scarry Midlife Crisis Story By Krista Madsen– THE MATH When I decided two years ago at the age...Read More
State Grant Allows Historic African-American Church to Further Its Mission
August 2, 2023
By Jude Firpo-Cappiello-- The Shiloh Baptist Church, located on North Washington Street in Tarrytown, recently received a $12,000 grant through...Read More
Arcadia: What Is It? How Does It Work?
August 2, 2023
By Dean Gallea, TEAC Energy Committee-- You might receive an email from Con Ed with a solicitation from a “partner”...Read More
Issues Surface Over Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station
July 31, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has some obstacles to overcome....Read More
Barbie Rorschach
July 30, 2023
BARBIE RORSCHACH: The plastic doll means whatever you want it to By Krista Madsen– Arguably there’s nothing that hasn’t already been said...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Spiro Vacates Longtime Seat
July 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees is down to six members after Sandra Spiro served her last...Read More
Patriots FC Girls Soccer Team Wins National Championship
July 27, 2023
By Tom Pedulla- Unbelievable. How else to describe the magical ride enjoyed by Irvington’s Amanda Berry, Claire Friedlander, Kaitlyn Krieger...Read More
Residents Voice Opinions on Future of Kingsland Point Park
July 25, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- Approximately 100 local residents attended an outdoor public hearing July 22 on the future of Kingsland Point...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins
July 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts....Read More
