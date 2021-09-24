FEMA Will Be At Greenburgh Library Saturday

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Friday that representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Administration—FEMA—will be at the Greenburgh...Read More
September 24, 2021
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Friday that representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Administration—FEMA—will be at the Greenburgh Library this Saturday, September 25th, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Local residents who experienced flood damage from Tropical Storm Ida are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to apply for financial aid.
The Greenburgh Public Library is located at 300 Tarrytown Rd. (Rte. 119) just south of the intersection with Rte. 100A.
Share the News!
Ultimate Guide to Halloween 2021 in Sleepy Hollow and the Rivertowns
September 24, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Whether you’re a local anticipating a favorite Halloween tradition or a visitor looking to experience Halloween...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber Endorses Latimer for Re-Election
September 23, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — In a first, the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce endorsed Westchester County Executive George Latimer...Read More
Developer Chosen to Modernize Franklin Towers and Courts in Tarrytown
September 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — The developer of an affordable housing project on the grounds of the YMCA on Main Street...Read More
Boat Club Competes to Keep its Tarrytown Waterfront Home
September 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For 65 years, the Washington Irving Boat Club (WIBC) has provided dockage for Tarrytown boaters, as well...Read More
Inside Last Week’s Rivertowns Power Outage
September 20, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The phone rang at 6:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Retiring Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Transportation...Read More
The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor
September 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The Hudson Independent is pleased to welcome Tarrytown resident Brianna Staudt as its new managing editor. She...Read More
Sixteen Local Students Named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists
September 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow combined to double their number of National Merit Scholarship...Read More
Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze
September 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze kicks off the first of a record 59 nights today at...Read More
COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade
September 15, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on local Halloween activities....Read More