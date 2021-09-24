FEMA Will Be At Greenburgh Library Saturday

September 24, 2021

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Friday that representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Administration—FEMA—will be at the Greenburgh Library this Saturday, September 25th, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Local residents who experienced flood damage from Tropical Storm Ida are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to apply for financial aid.

The Greenburgh Public Library is located at 300 Tarrytown Rd. (Rte. 119) just south of the intersection with Rte. 100A.

