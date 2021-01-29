Feiner, Young Vie for Greenburgh Democrats’ Nod for Supervisor

January 28, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Greenburgh Democratic district leaders are slated Thursday night to hear from the two candidates seeking the committee’s nomination for town supervisor.

Thirty-year incumbent Paul Feiner, who is vying for a 16th two-year term, is facing a challenge from Tasha Young, who currently serves as Chief of Staff to New York City Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo.

Feiner, who last faced a primary from Bob Bernstein in 2013, said he hopes to receive the support from Democratic leadership, but noted he has been reelected several times without it.

“I welcome competition, think contested elections are good and look forward to having a discussion of the issues,” he said. “Every moment of my nearly 30-year tenure as the town supervisor of Greenburgh has been an absolute joy and it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the exceptional people, who have resided in what I truly believe to be a most extraordinary town.”

Young stated in a letter to district leaders that she has an extensive career in management that would serve her well in leading the approximately 45,000 residents that live in the unincorporated area of Greenburgh.

“My vision for Greenburgh highlights the needs and desires of each of our communities. As this campaign continues to build, I will lay out my strategic plan where I address some of our biggest concerns,” she stated. “We are a unique community and I intend to govern to fit the needs of all residents, and I need you to do that.”

“My leadership style is to listen, understand and plan,” she continued. “As I continue to hold conversations with our neighbors and local leaders, I am taking note of their thoughts about the future of Greenburgh and making informed decisions on a policy platform, actionable steps for fiscal responsibility and infrastructure to name a few.”

Born in White Plains and raised in Elmsford, Young worked for five years at Abbott House in Irvington focusing on child welfare.

“I believe Greenburgh has an opportunity for growth, transparency, and a fresh outlook, and that comes with new leadership,” she stated.

Feiner, who served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators before being elected supervisor, stressed there is no substitute for experience.

“I believe that in order to be a responsible elected official, my primary focus must be to constantly identify ways to make the lives of every resident better,” he said. “Innovation and creativity are requirements for administering a great town and the ability to utilize the resources and relationships gained over a long tenure are critical components of ensuring the success of such an effort. I have found that regardless of the amount of time I have spent in government, I never stop learning.”

The Democratic Committee is scheduled to make its endorsement during a convention on February 18.