Community News
Greenburgh News
Politics - Local News

Feiner, Young Vie for Greenburgh Democrats’ Nod for Supervisor

• Bookmarks: 4

January 28, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Greenburgh Democratic district leaders are slated Thursday night to hear from the two candidates seeking the committee’s nomination for town supervisor.

Thirty-year incumbent Paul Feiner, who is vying for a 16th two-year term, is facing a challenge from Tasha Young, who currently serves as Chief of Staff to New York City Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo.

Feiner, who last faced a primary from Bob Bernstein in 2013, said he hopes to receive the support from Democratic leadership, but noted he has been reelected several times without it.

“I welcome competition, think contested elections are good and look forward to having a discussion of the issues,” he said. “Every moment of my nearly 30-year tenure as the town supervisor of Greenburgh has been an absolute joy and it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the exceptional people, who have resided in what I truly believe to be a most extraordinary town.”

Young stated in a letter to district leaders that she has an extensive career in management that would serve her well in leading the approximately 45,000 residents that live in the unincorporated area of Greenburgh.

“My vision for Greenburgh highlights the needs and desires of each of our communities. As this campaign continues to build, I will lay out my strategic plan where I address some of our biggest concerns,” she stated. “We are a unique community and I intend to govern to fit the needs of all residents, and I need you to do that.”

“My leadership style is to listen, understand and plan,” she continued. “As I continue to hold conversations with our neighbors and local leaders, I am taking note of their thoughts about the future of Greenburgh and making informed decisions on a policy platform, actionable steps for fiscal responsibility and infrastructure to name a few.”

Born in White Plains and raised in Elmsford, Young worked for five years at Abbott House in Irvington focusing on child welfare.

“I believe Greenburgh has an opportunity for growth, transparency, and a fresh outlook, and that comes with new leadership,” she stated.

Feiner, who served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators before being elected supervisor, stressed there is no substitute for experience.

“I believe that in order to be a responsible elected official, my primary focus must be to constantly identify ways to make the lives of every resident better,” he said. “Innovation and creativity are requirements for administering a great town and the ability to utilize the resources and relationships gained over a long tenure are critical components of ensuring the success of such an effort. I have found that regardless of the amount of time I have spent in government, I never stop learning.”

The Democratic Committee is scheduled to make its endorsement during a convention on February 18.

 

Share the News!
Feiner, Young Vie for Greenburgh Democrats’ Nod for Supervisor

Feiner, Young Vie for Greenburgh Democrats’ Nod for Supervisor

January 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Greenburgh Democratic district leaders are slated Thursday night to hear from the two candidates seeking the committee’s...
Read More
Regeneron Reports Positive Data with Antibody Cocktail Used to Prevent COVID-19

Regeneron Reports Positive Data with Antibody Cocktail Used to Prevent COVID-19

January 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive initial results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating REGEN-COV™,...
Read More
Irvington Theater To Stream Award-Winning Films Jan. 27-29

Irvington Theater To Stream Award-Winning Films Jan. 27-29

January 26, 2021
By Brad Ogden—  Honoring the resilience of the Jewish people, Irvington Theater will continue its all-virtual season with Recognition, a double-feature...
Read More
COVID Update: Caught in the Crosscurrents

COVID Update: Caught in the Crosscurrents

January 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a difficult time to discern what direction the COVID-19 pandemic is moving—here in the rivertowns....
Read More
Abinanti Proposes Election Reform Steps in the Wake of COVID

Abinanti Proposes Election Reform Steps in the Wake of COVID

January 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Turning the exigencies of last year’s election procedural adjustments forced by the pandemic into legislated policy, Assemblyman...
Read More
Greenburgh Program to Link High School Students and Business Leaders to Revive Local Businesses

Greenburgh Program to Link High School Students and Business Leaders to Revive Local Businesses

January 25, 2021
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is looking for high school students in the township, including those from the rivertown villages,...
Read More
Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Playing Sports in College

Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Playing Sports in College

January 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Irvington High School seniors recently announced their commitment to play sports at colleges across the country...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Native Selected in National Women’s Soccer League Draft

Sleepy Hollow Native Selected in National Women’s Soccer League Draft

January 23, 2021
By Tom Pedulla Sam Coffey received the ultimate affirmation of her talent when the Portland Thorns F.C. chose her 12th overall...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term 

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term 

January 23, 2021
By Robert Kimmel---   Six consecutive, productive terms as Mayor of Sleepy Hollow stands as the record Ken Wray will...
Read More
COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine

COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine

January 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is Friday, January 22. New York State ran out of COVID vaccine doses today—at least on...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
116 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *