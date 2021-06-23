Government News
Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner
June 23, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

He’s expected to win a sixteenth term as supervisor in November. There are no Republicans or Independents running against him.

Feiner leads Young by 20 percentage points with all votes cast by machine counted, including votes cast early and on election day. The Westchester County Board of Elections doesn’t count absentee and provisional ballots until June 30. However, it appears as if there are not enough outstanding ballots to make a difference in the race outcome.

“I’m really grateful to have another chance to serve [the residents of Greenburgh],” said Feiner. “I work really hard, and I look forward to addressing concerns that people have.”

Democratic district leader in Hartsdale Dan Weinfeld said the margin is higher than he expected, but he’s not surprised Feiner won the race. “Paul is kind of a unique politician. He may be singularly resistant to any kind of challenge at this point because of his approach to politics — relentless constituent servicing and personal contact,” he said. Weinfeld surmised that at one point or another, it’s possible most Greenburgh residents have directly interacted with Feiner.

The race between Feiner and Young was hotly contested. Feiner portrayed Young as inexperienced, at one point calling for her to run for a lower-level position first. Young then repurposed that comment as a campaign slogan, asking supporters to help her “Level up Greenburgh.” Young criticized Feiner for not taking a systemic approach to problem-solving and highlighted the millions in taxpayer money recently paid out in land use dispute settlements. The Town­ship’s De­mo­c­ra­tic dis­trict lead­ers fell short of endorsing a primary candidate ear­lier this year.

Feiner called Young today “one of the nicest candidates I’ve ever run against.” He said he feels she has a future in public service.

The Hudson Independent had not heard back from the Young campaign as of the time of this publication.

