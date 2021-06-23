Government NewsGreenburgh News Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 2 Town Supervisor Paul Feiner June 23, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor.Advertisement He’s expected to win a sixteenth term as supervisor in November. There are no Republicans or Independents running against him. Feiner leads Young by 20 percentage points with all votes cast by machine counted, including votes cast early and on election day. The Westchester County Board of Elections doesn’t count absentee and provisional ballots until June 30. However, it appears as if there are not enough outstanding ballots to make a difference in the race outcome. “I’m really grateful to have another chance to serve [the residents of Greenburgh],” said Feiner. “I work really hard, and I look forward to addressing concerns that people have.” Democratic district leader in Hartsdale Dan Weinfeld said the margin is higher than he expected, but he’s not surprised Feiner won the race. “Paul is kind of a unique politician. He may be singularly resistant to any kind of challenge at this point because of his approach to politics — relentless constituent servicing and personal contact,” he said. Weinfeld surmised that at one point or another, it’s possible most Greenburgh residents have directly interacted with Feiner. The race between Feiner and Young was hotly contested. Feiner portrayed Young as inexperienced, at one point calling for her to run for a lower-level position first. Young then repurposed that comment as a campaign slogan, asking supporters to help her “Level up Greenburgh.” Young criticized Feiner for not taking a systemic approach to problem-solving and highlighted the millions in taxpayer money recently paid out in land use dispute settlements. The Township’s Democratic district leaders fell short of endorsing a primary candidate earlier this year. Feiner called Young today “one of the nicest candidates I’ve ever run against.” He said he feels she has a future in public service. The Hudson Independent had not heard back from the Young campaign as of the time of this publication. Share the News!Advertisement Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021 June 23, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge June 23, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor.... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards June 22, 2021 By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park June 22, 2021 By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food” June 21, 2021 By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview June 21, 2021 In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021 June 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an... Read More Community News Tarrytown News On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19) June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ... Read More Community News Irvington News Our Community Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist June 17, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— When it was announced a year ago this month that there would be a celebration of Juneteenth... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint