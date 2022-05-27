May 27, 2022

By Shana Liebman–

One of the year’s most illuminating documentaries opens today: Feed the People profiles superhero-chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian aid organization that provides meals in areas combating crisis. The film, which hits theaters and streams on Disney-Plus, is directed by Ron Howard. And because Howard is on the board of the Jacob Burns Film Center, JBFC audiences were treated this week to a sneak preview and discussion of the film.

Howard (who directed award-winning films like A Beautiful Mind, Da Vinci Code and Solo: A Star Wars Story) was not at the event but had filmed a special video message welcoming JBFC audiences. According to JBFC Founder and former Executive Director Stephen Apkon, Howard started making documentaries as a result of a conversation that he had with former JBFC board member, director Jonathan Demme — at a JBFC board meeting.

We Feed People is a fascinating look into the life and career of Chef Andrés, a prolific chef and winner of four Michelin stars and three James Beard Awards. According to the film’s producer (and JBFC Board Member) Sara Bernstein, Andrés was initially reluctant to make a film about himself, because he preferred to give credit to the volunteers.

The filmmakers took that to heart, but when the pandemic prevented them from filming onsite, they decided to use some of the 1,100 hours of footage taken by World Central Kitchen volunteers and staff. (Bernstein called the edit “a herculean lift.”) Despite the pivot, they created an intimate and thrilling portrayal of World Central Kitchen’s miraculous recovery efforts in places like Haiti, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and finally the U.S. as Covid begins.

In the beginning of the film, Andrés talks about the difference between a chef and a cook. He craves being close to the fire, he says, both physically and metaphorically, and has always interspersed his restaurant work with nonprofit community work. Since he founded World Central Kitchen in 2010, he spends months away from his wife and three daughters while on the ground in places ravished by war or natural disasters.

Andrés is currently in Ukraine (although the film was made before the Russian invasion) and after the screening, World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook appeared on screen in a special message for JBFC audiences. Standing in front of a recently destroyed home in Ukraine, Mook gave an update on World Central Kitchen’s enormous efforts to help feed the people of Ukraine.

The message was followed by a Q&A with Bernstein, editor Andrew Morreale and Chef Grace Ramirez — who works with Andrés and helped coordinate the Covid relief effort in New York.

Ramirez launched the conversation with a story about her first time working with World Central Kitchen in the Bahamas, when she was immediately instructed to fry 200 pounds of pork. When she complained (“Why can’t we just make sandwiches?”), Andrés explained the importance of cooking local dishes — a tenet of the World Central Kitchen mission, which is echoed in the film. It’s not enough to just supply food (or toss paper towels into a crowd.) The objective, according to Andrés, is to feed people in a way that brings them dignity.

From Left: JBFC Founder/Former Executive Director Stephen Apkon, producer/JBFC Board Member Sara Bernstein, editor Andrew Morreale and Chef Grace Ramirez.

“José listens to the community,” Ramirez explained. “These people were so grateful for their national dish. They said it made them feel like they were home. It gave them hope.”

Another central goal of World Central Kitchen is to convince government agencies like FEMA to step up their game. “We’re a Band-Aid,” Ramirez said. “We need more systems that teach them how to fish.”

The conversation turned to local efforts—what can community members do to help? These problems don’t only exist in war-torn places, Apkon said. Many are right here at home.

“Ron [Howard] always said that this film should get people off the couch and volunteer,” Morreale noted. “The important question to ask,” Ramirez added, “is what are you doing every day?”

After the discussion, the audience attended a reception where they could find out more information and sign up for organizations including Community Center of Northern Westchester, Hillside Food Outreach, Mt. Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, Pleasantville Community Garden, Pleasantville Farmers Market, and Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry of Pleasantville.