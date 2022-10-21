Federal, State and Local Aid to Buy a Mile of Sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road

October 20, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Local Democratic leaders gathered in the driveway of the Metropolis Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Road to announce the commitment of $6.25 million to build more than a mile of sidewalk along this heavily trafficked east-west thoroughfare and adjoining roads. When complete (sometime within the next three years), the pedestrian walkway will connect three school campuses, install adaptive traffic control signals to relieve congestion and enhance pedestrian safety infrastructure all along the downtown corridor. “West Hartsdale Avenue, and the adjacent Dobbs Ferry Road, make up the most significant gaps in the Town’s pedestrian network and these projects will be among the most important infrastructure investments ever undertaken in the Town, benefiting businesses, residents, and commuters alike,” read a statement released after the press conference. “Without a doubt, this is the most important pedestrian safety initiative I’ve ever been involved in,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “We’re making it safe for people to walk all the way from the Hartsdale train station to Route 119. Thousands of students, commuters, senior citizens, and people without cars will take advantage of this amazing safety improvement.”

Mondaire Jones, who steered $1 million in federal funds to the project, called it “so much more than a simple infrastructure update….It represents a crucial investment in the health and safety of this community,” he said. “Approximately 10,000 people drive on this stretch of Dobbs Ferry Road every day, but until this project began, it had no sidewalks and no pedestrian amenities to speak of.”

While the federal funds secured by Rep. Jones are critical, the bulk of the money for the sidewalk project ($5 million) comes from the state Transportation Alternatives (TAP) program, thanks to State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Nonetheless, Stewart-Cousins praised her federal and local partners. “Congressman Jones really came through in securing this grant to help the town build a new sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road,” she said. “I also applaud Supervisor Feiner and the Town of Greenburgh for prioritizing its pedestrian infrastructure over the last several years”

As vehicular traffic on Dobbs Ferry Road and other streets in the Town has increased over the years, so has pedestrian use—and with it the number of deaths, the result of having to walk on the road itself rather than on a sidewalk.