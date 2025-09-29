September 29, 2025
Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday
September 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been 31 years since Support-A-Walk was first held to provide support to individuals and family members...Read More
Fear of Fear
September 29, 2025
FEAR OF FEAR: Trigger alert! By Krista Madsen I’m afraid of everything. Why be selective when you can just have a generalized...Read More
Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds
September 28, 2025
Hundreds of residents enjoyed the many activities Saturday at the Village of Irvington’s Rocktoberfest. The outdoor music festival in Matthiessen...Read More
New High On Beekman Avenue
September 25, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Anybody with concerns about the legality of Quality High, the new cannabis dispensary in Sleepy Hollow, need...Read More
The Bulldogs Are On Sale
September 24, 2025
Dear Irvington Community, The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here! Thanks to your support, this...Read More
Dear Village Of Irvington Voters
September 24, 2025
Local elections matter! As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor....Read More
‘Completely Reimagined’ Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns
September 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Halloween’s most anticipated local tourist destinations is back for another season of spooktacular fun. The...Read More
The Curious Case Of The Purloined Lawn Signs
September 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Glancing out the window of her house on Irvington's Meadowbrook Lane, Terri Altamura noticed a man taking...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse
September 21, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch...Read More
Horsemanning
September 20, 2025
HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call...Read More
