FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron

January 25, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

For a time, it was practically the only game in town: Regeneron’s REGEN-COV “antibody cocktail,” is the one that kept Donald Trump from serious illness and maybe even death. Since then, it has been administered to millions, but times—and COVID variants—change. REGEN-COV, along with a similar monoclonal antibody cocktail produced by Eli Lilly & Co., has now been deemed ineffective against the Omicron variant, leading the FDA to limit authorization of its use only to patients infected with older variants.

The Tarrytown-based pharmaceutical company does not disagree. Allowed a spokesperson: “[It] does not work against Omicron in lab tests, which tells us that unfortunately it is also not going to work in people infected with this variant.” With over 99% of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. now caused by the Omicron variant, continued the spokesperson, “we believe the FDA’s decision to amend the Emergency Use Authorization was appropriate at this time.”

Advertisement



In addition to vaccines, which at full dosage (initial plus booster) have shown themselves to be effective in limiting dangerous symptoms in otherwise healthy people, there are other treatments in the research and development pipeline. Among them is a Pfizer pill that, unlike the monoclonal antibody cocktail, does not require injections.

Like others in the field, Regeneron is working on treatments specifically designed to thwart Omicron—and perhaps variants yet to emerge. In a statement issued immediately after the FDA announcement, the company wrote in an email to investors, “The company is working urgently and collaboratively with the FDA to determine how to bring additional safe and effective monoclonal antibody treatments to patients as quickly as possible. Pending regulatory discussions, new therapeutic candidates could enter the clinic in coming months.”

Share the News!