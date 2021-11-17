Arts & Entertainment News & Events
FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene)

CBS drama FBI filming in Tarrytown, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network Jan. 4. (David M. Russell/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)
November 17, 2021

By Barrett Seaman —

In this scene, robbers are forced to barricade themselves and their hostages inside the bank at the corner of Broadway and Main (too bad they weren’t told the building hasn’t been a bank for years). There, they hunker down for what is expected to be a long siege (think Dog Day Afternoon, 1975).

Enter the cops, in this case the FBI (it’s their show, after all), who set up a command center right in front of the Music Hall and Coffee Labs and place snipers on nearby rooftops. Negotiations with the robbers don’t go well; they attempt to escape through a smoke screen. But our intrepid agents are not fooled. They chase two of the robbers through a hair salon out the back onto John Street, where two cop cars pull up and block their escape. Busted!

While all this transpired on a bright, crisp November day, villagers were welcoming and traffic at the chronically busy intersection was only marginally worse than usual. Coffee Labs, strategically located right behind the FBI Command Center, did gangbuster business with the crews.

The filming was for an episode of the television series FBI, now in its fourth season and airing on CBS. The Tarrytown episode is scheduled to air on Jan. 4.

The FBI did well in this episode, but the big winner was the Village of Tarrytown: total fees paid to the village by Universal Television LLC for filming, parking and police details (yes, even the FBI needs protection sometimes) amounted to $34,560.

Extension tower: could be for the FBI, could be for cameras (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
