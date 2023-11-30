Fatality at Broadway and McKeel Avenue Highlights Longstanding Risks for Tarrytown Pedestrians

November 30, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

Nelida Distante, 82, of West Elizabeth Street in Tarrytown was crossing North Broadway at its intersection with McKeel Avenue on the night of November 27 when her life ended abruptly. Because the incident is being investigated by the Westchester County District Attorney’s office and county police, local officials are unwilling to give details about an incident that also involved two vehicles, one of which killed her.

It may be weeks before the DA’s office reaches a conclusion as to whether the accident involved a crime, but anyone who has lived or worked in the village knows that this intersection, despite three highly visible crosswalks, is a hazardous place for a pedestrian crossing the street. Dan Convissor of Bike Tarrytown, a group that advocates for safer streets, has researched the state’s Accident Location Information System and found that between 1987 and 2019, 18 people either on foot or cycling have been injured there. Next to the village’s main intersection at Broadway and Main Street, the busiest by far, that is the highest accident rate in Tarrytown.

It’s easy to see why. While there is only one through lane each for vehicles traveling either north or south on Broadway, the roadway is wide enough for southbound vehicles to bypass a driver waiting to turn east up McKeel—and in doing so drive blindly into the crosswalk. A pedestrian who happens to be crossing at that moment is in grave danger.

“The intersection at McKeel and North Broadway has long been high on the list of concerns that require action by the New York State Department of Transportation,” acknowledged Mayor Karen Brown in response to an email inquiry. But as she and other village officials know all too well, Broadway—Route 9—is a state road, and the state must approve any changes. Concurs Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet, “The majority of our accidents are on Route 9,” adding in reference to the state, “It’s their road.”

There are several proposed steps that could mitigate the risk at the intersection. One way would be to narrow the passing lanes to make it harder to do an end run around a turning vehicle. Another would be to build an “island” in the middle of Broadway that would serve as a refuge for pedestrians. Speed bumps could slow traffic; better lighting could illuminate the road for both drivers and pedestrians, and a traffic light, perhaps with a left turn signal, could be effective.

Finding solutions that do not require state involvement has always been a goal, going back to former Mayor Drew Fixell’s tenure. “Though I’m far from certain they exist,” offered the former mayor, “the village might (also) look into whether there are any viable concepts for making changes to the sidewalks that don’t require direct state involvement.”

“We’re already speaking with contacts at DOT and our State Representatives about the evident and urgent need to prioritize a pedestrian safety project at that crucial crossing,” says Mayor Brown. Down the road, it’s possible that some of the funds from the recently awarded $340,000 Safe Streets for All grant from the U. S. Department of Transportation could be applied to the task of reducing the risk for pedestrians at Broadway and McKeel.

In the meantime, both the Mayor and the Chief of Police singled out the Tarrytown police officers who responded to the accident—an experience that is challenging in almost all circumstances but particularly in a case involving a fatality. He named Sgt Toth, PO Gagliardi, PO Williams, PO Vazquez and PO DelMonaco. All were part of the event,” he said, “and felt horrible that they could not have done more.”