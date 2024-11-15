Support our Sponsors
St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Tarrytown News
Top News

Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide

• Bookmarks: 5

November 14, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The death of a 34-year-old woman at Franklin Towers in Tarrytown is being investigated as a suicide.

According to the Tarrytown Police Department, a female from Brooklyn jumped from the roof at 50 White Street on Wednesday.

Support our Sponsors
Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY

Emergency responders were on scene and rushed the victim to the Westchester County Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s identity was not publicized.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends,” police stated in a Facebook post. “It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health support and awareness. If anyone suffering from mental illness needs assistance, there are crisis lines and support networks available. Whether you’re facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug concerns, or just need someone to talk to counselors are available by calling 988.”

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence - real estate townhome for sale in Sleepy Hollow
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide

Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide

November 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The death of a 34-year-old woman at Franklin Towers in Tarrytown is being investigated as a suicide....
Read More
Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

November 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley School District has announced Marianna Dougherty as its new Director of Special Education. Dougherty joins...
Read More
Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

November 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Racist text messages sent nationwide to Black and brown individuals, including students, from unknown sources after Election...
Read More
The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

November 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup:...
Read More
Voting–In Sickness and In Health

Voting–In Sickness and In Health

November 6, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--       When Lauren Novotny was admitted to Phelps Hospital on Friday, November 1, she had another concern...
Read More
Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

November 6, 2024
By W.B. King-- When The Hudson Independent caught up with the multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams by phone from...
Read More
Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Department of Health is notifying residents that a rabid raccoon was found acting aggressively...
Read More
Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

November 6, 2024
At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

November 6, 2024
In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock...
Read More
Latimer is Heading to Washington

Latimer is Heading to Washington

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---   Westchester County Executive George Latimer is heading to Washington. Latimer, who has led the county for...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
158 views
bookmark icon