Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide

November 14, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The death of a 34-year-old woman at Franklin Towers in Tarrytown is being investigated as a suicide.

According to the Tarrytown Police Department, a female from Brooklyn jumped from the roof at 50 White Street on Wednesday.

Emergency responders were on scene and rushed the victim to the Westchester County Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s identity was not publicized.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends,” police stated in a Facebook post. “It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health support and awareness. If anyone suffering from mental illness needs assistance, there are crisis lines and support networks available. Whether you’re facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug concerns, or just need someone to talk to counselors are available by calling 988.”