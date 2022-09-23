FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids (and sometimes adults). True, preparation is required; costumes must be made or bought, along with sufficient amounts of pre-packaged candy to satisfy the clutches of witches and Top Gun pilots that rush to their doors, baskets outstretched.

In the land of Ichabod Crane and The Blaze, however, Halloween is a whole season, and it has already begun.

Advertisement



Naturally enough, Ground Zero is in Sleepy Hollow—or more to the point, the home of Hollow-een. On Friday, September 23rd, the world premiere of “The Legend,” a noir circus adaptation of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” featuring hologram recreations of the author himself, various circus animals and of course the headless horseman. The show will playing at the Philipsburg Manor house through October 16. There is seating is for 220. Tickets are on sale for $33.68 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-legend-tickets. Recommended for ages 10 on up.

Every village has its own version of Octoberfest. Sleepy Hollow’s is on September 24th from 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. at Kingsland Point Park. Admissions is free, as are bouncy castles for the kids, but there is a $5.00 parking fee, and food and drink will cost.Two weeks later, on October 8th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. the annual Street Fair will flood Beekman Avenue with tables manned by more than 70 local merchants and eateries. The event is sponsored by the Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce. Stop by The Hudson Independent’s table between bites. In 2019, an estimated 5,000 people attended, many of them visiting tourists.

New this year in Kingsland Point Park will be the Glass Pumpkin Patch, a maze of hay bales featuring hand-blown glass pumpkins that you can buy. Proceeds of sales will go to the Hudson Valley chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. There will be food trucks. While the event itself is free, parking will cost $5.00. To learn more, go to glasspumpkinpatchfundraiser.com. The maze will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until5:00 p.m. October 14, 15 and 16.

On the 16th, the place to be is Horan’s Landing, where the third annual SUP Witches Festival will feature scary hags on paddle boards floating on the river. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes, and those willing to joining the witches on the water must register in advance at rivertownssupyoga.com. A reading of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will keep landlubbers entertained, as will food and beverage vendors. If it rains, the event will be held a week later on the 23rd.

By Friday, the 21st, it will be dark enough by 5:00 p.p. to launch the Haunted Hayride and Block Party. The hay rides will start won’t start until 7:00 p.m. and must be bought and reserved at sleepyhollowgov.com. The block party is free, with music, food and drink available.

The Run For Your Life 10k features a course designed to quicken runners’ steps with scary sights along an historic route. Kids can enter a shorter run at 9:00 a.m. on October 29; adults start the full 10k at 9:00 a.m. at the Morse School. Advance registration through rivertownrunners.org is required, and costumes for competitors of all ages are encouraged.

And that’s just Sleepy Hollow.

Tarrytown: In preparation for the October 29th Halloween Parade, the 20th edition this year after the pandemic pause, there will be scarecrow making starting on October 19th and window painting (orange, of course). Participants will be assigned a window of a local business to paint. Their artwork will stay displayed until Halloween! More colorful yet will be the floats at the parade, made by the village’s neighborhoods vying for recognition and bragging rights for a year. The competition will be fierce—especially after the two-year hiatus. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

There’s more in Tarrytown. October 21st is Trunk or Treat where residents can enter their decorated vehicles to participate in giving out candy. They can also bring their costumed kids by to get treats. It will take place between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Parking Lot E (next to Pierson Park). A “best decorated car’ prize will be awarded. Participants can REGISTER BY CLICKING HERE.

Irvington: Though not specifically Halloween-related, the village’s Rocktoberfest celebration at the riverside Matthiessen Park on September 24th will be an especially big deal this year, as it is Irvington’s 150th birthday as an incorporated village. Food trucks, including beer, wine and hard seltzer purveyors, six bands, including Bruce Springsteen’s touring B Street Band, and fireworks will draw people from all over the Hudson Valley. Admission will be $10 for individuals, $25 for families. (See: https://thehudsonindependent.com/rock-around-the-park/).

Halloween itself in Irvington is different from most communities in that children (and their parents) from all over the village are encouraged to come downtown and do their trick-or-treating in the residential side streets. The result is an intense concentration of costumed revelers roaming from house to house in what seems like a never-ending stream. In order to ensure that there are enough treats to go around, the village offers a modest subsidy for inner village residents.

Another Halloween tradition is a Battle of the Bands—local amateur musicians that perform on the porches of North Dutcher Street among other impromptu venues. It’s worth a trip downtown.

Dobbs Ferry: The village has its own outdoor festival, called Ferry Festa, that takes over the Main and Cedar Street business district with merchants and restaurants setting up shop on the street. This year’s event will take place on October 1st, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the streets closed to traffic until 10:00 p.m.

On October 23rd, there will be organized window-painting. Those wishing to participate must register at at dobbsferry.activityreg.com.

On October 29th from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., only the brave will dare to walk the Field of Screams, from the baseball field to the playground of Memorial Park. It’s geared to children eight-years-old and up.

The village’s main Halloween Bash on October 30th will be preceded by the Creepy Crawly Pet Parade. Families are invited to dress up their pets in whatever outlandish outfits the animals will tolerate and march them through the park. The ensuing party will have foods trucks, funflatables and the Bubbles Bus. Ass in Irvington, there will be downtown trick-or-treating with music.