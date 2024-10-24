Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

“Fascist Generals: A Gut Punch

Eyeglass check
October 24, 2024

To the Editor:

“I wish I had generals like Hitler.”  Only Trump who is descending more and more into madness has the hubris to say this aloud to the American people.  It’s a gut punch. He must be stopped. One can only imagine how families who lost loved ones in the Holocaust must feel.

Westchester and Rockland Counties have huge Jewish populations. And yet Republican Congressman Mike Lawler continues to support this fascist. Mike Lawler has strong support in a large portion of the Hasidic community in Rockland County. Trump’s outrageous statement should finally alert these folks to finally wake up and see who Lawler really is and vote to elect Democrat Mondaire Jones as our next Congressman.

Let Mondaire shout this from the roof tops! David Gelber, an activist with Take 17 said, “Mondaire can win on this issue alone.”

Vote for Mondaire.

Respectfully,
Karen Sevell Greenbaum
Croton, NY

