Farrington to Lead SH St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 11, 2026

By Tom Pedulla—

Stephen O’Leary summarized Frank Farrington in one sentence: “He is one of Dobbs Ferry’s best,” O’Leary said.

Farrington’s life of service to others will be saluted on March 15 when he serves as grand marshal of the Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

He accepts the recognition in his typical self-effacing manner. “I take the honor seriously,” he said. “Myself less so.”

He was quick to mention others whose service also will be acknowledged when they march as grand marshal aides. They are Fr. Roy Chettaniyil, Irvington; Michele Bayer-Albano, Ardsley; Joseph Kelly, Sleepy Hollow; Thomas Minozzi, Hastings; Mark Rubeo, Mt. Pleasant; John Sutherland, Tarrytown; Ellen Zimkin, Elmsford; and O’Leary.

Farrington, 73, has been there for others in so many ways. He is a fourth-generation firefighter. He retired from the Fire Department of New York as a captain in 2012. He is in his 51st year with Dobbs Ferry’s Volunteer Fire Department and served as fire chief from 2009-2011 after four years as an assistant.

He has been there for his village. He worked as a Village Board Member for 12 years, including a stint as deputy mayor. He was a trustee of the Historical Society, including time as president. He is a parishioner, lector and Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church.

He has been there for the young people in the community as a founding member of the Dobbs Ferry Youth Baseball League. He coached his sons and grandsons in the highly regarded youth football league that provides a steady talent stream to the tradition-rich high school program.

Farrington and his wife, Marilu, raised three sons – Frank, 40; Kevin, 39; and Brian, 37. They have 10 grandchildren.

He will never forget the horrifying sights and sounds of 9/11. He and other members of Engine 76 were fortunate to survive when so many others perished.

“Nobody really got water on the fire that day,” he recalled. “There was too much fire and the collapse was so quick, relatively speaking.”

There was a profound helplessness to the situation. “People were jumping and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “Each bang was death.”

Farrington watched in disbelief as the North Tower of the World Trade Center, long a symbol of a prosperous nation, collapsed one level on top of another. “It was like a freight train,” he said of the deafening sound. “The whole building coming down, I couldn’t believe it. But it did.”

He and other members of Engine 76 worked exhausting 24-hour shifts, poring through rubble in a vain search for survivors, doing everything they could to recover what remained of the remains while responding to other calls.

“We still had to protect the rest of the city, too,” Farrington emphasized.

Whatever the task, he is happy to do everything he can to make things better. He is a doer and a man of many sayings. This is one of his favorites: “If you want something done, ask a busy man.”

To those who decry what is wrong in their community and in the country, he urged them to become engines of change. That led to another saying: “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.”

For those who watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Farrington’s full life gives them much to ponder. And much to cheer.