Food in the Rivertowns

FarmEats’ Irvington Restaurant to Open This April

Drew George - FarmEats owner
Drew George - FarmEats owner
April 16, 2021

By Linda Viertel–

Irvington Farmer’s Market regulars know Drew George, owner of FarmEats, well: he’s been providing customers with his sustainably raised grass-fed beef at the Main Street lot for the past 5 years. But now rivertown residents will be able to enjoy his culinary skills starting Earth Day, April 22 (he hopes) when he opens his bricks and mortar FarmEats barbecue restaurant at the site of the former Revenge BBQ on Irvington’s Main Street.

FarmEats - new restaurant in Irvington, NY

He was bowled over by “the amazing space” already outfitted with smokers, and he’s a huge fan of Texas style barbecue, which means an emphasis on brisket smoked “slow and low,” as he says. As always, his goal is to use the whole animal, planning to offer rib plates, dino ribs, brisket and pulled pork, with pulled chicken, quarter and half portioned barbecued birds coming soon.

ribs at FarmEats

George plans to make his own pickles, mustard, ketchup, cole slaw and beans. Having built up so many relationships with local farmers, he will be sourcing  from the very growers he has come to know in his Westchester market experiences. That means his braised greens, sprouts, peppers, onions, garlic, cabbage and carrots will all be the freshest produce available. Once settled in, he will be providing out-sourced baked goods and desserts, since his professional on-site kitchen is smoker and stove-top based.

bbq in IrvingtonFarmEats started providing 100% sustainably raised meats from Frank Johnson’s Sweet Tree Farm at Bronxville’s Farmers Market 6 years ago. Since then, George has grown his operation to include the Hastings, Chappaqua and Irvington Markets, complementing his market operation with home deliveries of his specialty meat cuts and prepared dishes (formerly cooked in his professional Mamaroneck kitchen) throughout Westchester. One look at the FarmEats informative and visually exciting website (farmeats.com), and customers will note his skills as a chef as well as his passionate commitment to sustainably raised, grass-fed beef, pork and chicken.

FarmEats logo

Sweet Tree Farm animals are given no hormones or antibiotics, and all animals are raised in rotating pastures with no confinement ever. The beef is dry-aged, custom-cut, vacuum packed and flash frozen to seal in quality, which customers will be able to taste for themselves. With a small amount of socially distanced seating inside and a few outside tables, FarmEats will focus on take-out orders. As spring and summer progress, seasonal sides will appear on the menu and expanded offerings will keep customers wanting to return to FarmEats to sample Drew George’s newest culinary creations.

 If You Go:

48 Main Street
farmeats.com

(farmeatsbbq.com will come online soon)

Please check for upcoming telephone number
Instagram
Facebook

