Fantastic Fall Offerings at the JBFC

September 13, 2022

Fall in Love with this Season’s Fantastic Films and Events at the Jacob Burns Film Center

The JBFC’s compelling fall schedule offers scintillating special events and the return of fan-favorite series, including Q&As with casting director/filmmaker Jennifer Venditti, Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) alumni, activists, and local filmmakers; a 100 th anniversary screening of Nosferatu with live piano accompaniment; a haunting Halloween triple feature; the return of our beloved Jewish Film Festival; a Sidney Poitier retrospective; live broadcasts of stage shows; highly-anticipated new releases; and more.

Pleasantville, NY – Sept. 12, 2022 – The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced today a variety of unique, compelling, and one-of-a-kind events, series, and screenings for fall 2022. With special events and thought-provoking Q&As featuring filmmakers, politicians, activists, and more, there’s something for everyone to see this season at the JBFC!

Special Events with In-Person Guests and Limited Engagements Include:

· Sept. 12 at 7:00: An Evening with Jennifer Venditti, moderated by JBFC Founder and Board Member Stephen Apkon

Join us for an engaging evening of conversation and clips highlighting the prolific work of acclaimed casting director and filmmaker Jennifer Venditti. In both her casting and filmmaking (Billy the Kid), her work recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary, confronting stereotypes and broadening our ideas of beauty and our understanding of what it means to be human. She is known for casting non actors for acting roles. Venditti has cast such film and TV projects as Euphoria, where she has been nominated for an Emmy, C’Mon C’Mon, Uncut Gems, Good Time, and American Honey, among many others.

· Sept. 19 at 7:00: God’s Creatures screening and Q&A with filmmaker Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer

In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.

· Sept. 22 at 7:00: Coast screening, live musical performance with Hannah Kenny of Black Match, and Q&A with director Jessica Hester, producers Dani Faith Leonard & Sonya Lunsford, and Coast actors Mia Frampton & Mia Xitlali

Desperate to escape the trappings of her small coastal farming town, 16-year-old Abby falls for the lead singer of a touring rock band and must decide whether or not to leave her family and friends behind. With live music performances and an exciting ensemble cast, Coast is about female friendships, finding your truth and letting the music take you home. Presented in partnership with River Towns Music Group. Community partner Hudson Roots.

· Sept. 29 at 7:00: Community Matters: Now More Than Ever – Dramatic Escape screening, followed by a Q&A with Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) alumni and a reception

Dramatic Escape, a feature-length documentary, transports viewers into the lives of a group of incarcerated men at a maximum-security prison who are attempting to mount a behind-bars stage production of A Few Good Men at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York. Tracing the journey from auditions through curtain call, viewers witness the development of these men as individuals and as an ensemble. Personal stories and candid accounts of the crimes that landed them in prison are interwoven with everyday struggles and philosophical considerations of the nature of redemption. RTA helps people in prison develop critical life skills through the arts, modeling an approach to the justice system based on human dignity rather than punishment. At this special screening and reception, we’ll be joined by nearly 20 men who were featured in the documentary and have since been released.

This film is part of JBFC Series Community Matters: Now More Than Ever, and is presented in partnership with RTA with support from ArtsWestchester. Community partner Hudson Roots.

· Oct. 21 at 7:00: Halloween Triple Feature

Join us for a triple feature full of thrills and chills, as A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Babadook, and Titane round out this mini-marathon highlighting horror flicks from women filmmakers.

· Oct. 25 at 7:00: 100 th Anniversary Screening of Nosferatu, with live piano accompaniment by Ben Model

Just in time for Halloween, catch the silent horror classic Nosferatu—now celebrating its 100th anniversary—an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau (Sunrise, Faust, The Last Laugh). Featuring live piano accompaniment by Ben Model.

· Nov. 2 at 7:00: Women in Journalism: Behind The Scenes & On the Big Screen Q&A with journalists Lisa Belkin, Allison Gilbert, and Pamela Paul

Join us for a lively conversation about the status of women in journalism — back in Elsie Robinson’s time (1920s-1950s), and today. Allison Gilbert, whose new book is the first biography of Hearst nationally syndicated newspaper columnist Elsie Robinson, will be joined by Lisa Belkin, former columnist for The New York Times, and Pamela Paul, The New York Times Opinion columnist and former editor of The New York Times Book Review. Before the discussion, enjoy the 1940 classic His Girl Friday, a rapid-fire screwball comedy featuring reporter Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell) who spars with her ex-husband and editor (Cary Grant).

Highly Anticipated New Releases Include:

· Now Showing: The Good Boss

Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands as to whether they merit a local Business Excellence award: everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, the company’s proprietor, Blanco (Javier Bardem) pulls out all the stops to address and resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process. Spain’s Official Submission to the 94th Academy Awards.

In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), rebuild their congregation.

· Sept. 16: See How They Run (Preview Screening 9/15) (Preview Screening 9/15)

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. Starring Sam Rockwell, Adrien Brody, and Saoirse Ronan.

The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. Based on the best-selling book The Silent Twins, the film stars Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Tamara Lawrance (Kindred).

Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Brett Morgen’s (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

· Sept. 23: Don’t Worry Darling

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

· Oct. 21: Tár

From producer-writer-director Todd Field comes Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as the iconic musician Lydia Tár. Tár examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world.

Other Highlights of the Fall Schedule Include:

We are thrilled to present the 21st annual Jewish Film Festival, returning for in-person screenings this October! This year’s selection includes more than two dozen entertaining, thought-provoking, mesmerizing, and often humorous films, including narratives and documentaries from Israel, the US, and around the world. JBFC member pre-sale opens Tuesday, Sept. 13 at noon; tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Sept. 20 at noon. This festival is sponsored by AJC Westchester/Fairfield, Roberta and Joseph Rosenblum, Elisabeth and Gary Schonfeld, Anonymous, Nadia and Bob Bernstein, Bonnie Gale, and Kauff McGuire & Margolis LLP.

Don’t miss this exciting retrospective of Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier’s most celebrated films. From popular classics to lesser-known gems, this series reflects the full range of Poitier’s dynamic on-screen persona as well as his immense skill behind the camera. Thoughtfully curated by Professor of Film at Vassar College and noted Poitier scholar Mia Mask, we hope this brief dive into Poitier’s work will delight long-time admirers and convert new fans.

The Following Fan Favorites Return this Fall:

Nov. 10, 2022—Jan. 12, 2023

World Stage on Screen brings the best of international theater and fine arts programming to the silver screen. This series is sponsored by The Knolls—A Bethel Community.

Sept. 17—Nov. 19, 2022

JBFC Kids is designed to deepen the experience of viewers ages 3–13 (and their families) and welcome a new generation of cinema-lovers and media-makers into our community. JBFC Kids is presented in partnership with the Westchester Library System.

Sept. 28—Dec. 21, 2022

Senior Afternoon Cinema is a year-round matinee series, featuring outstanding repertory films programmed to appeal to senior moviegoers. This series is sponsored by The Knolls—A Bethel Community.

Open Caption screenings, the film's dialogue appears directly on the screen as would subtitles for a foreign-language film. The JBFC is working to expand the accessibility of our programming lineup for our patrons with hearing loss, and presently offers at least one Open-Captioned matinee every Wednesday and Sunday.

Until further notice, JBFC is offering Masked Matinees for the first screenings of the day on Sundays and Mondays until further notice. While in the building, staff and customers will be required to wear masks unless enjoying concessions while seated. Other than the Masked Matinees, masks are recommended but not required.