Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program

February 9, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Planning Board recently unanimously approved a plan for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate its daycare program.

The YMCA Early Learning Center, which serves about 60 children with 20 adult staff, is moving its facility from the EF International School campus on 100 Marymount Ave. to Temple Beth Abraham on 25 Leroy Ave.

“I really welcome this daycare continuing in the village,” Planning Board member David Aukland said.

The YMCA, which has been providing daycare in the community since 2009, will be making interior alterations to 10 classrooms at Temple Beth Abraham, as well as three exterior doors, while also adding a ramp. YMCA representatives will have to appear before the village’s Architectural Review Board for the exterior work.

During a Jan. 24 public hearing, 20-year resident Cynthia Wells, who lives across the street for Temple Beth Abraham, expressed concerns about some dead, leaning trees on the property that she was first alerted the village about last July.

“This one section is disgraceful. It’s unsightly. It’s unattractive,” Wells said. “I have been very patient. No one wants to take responsibility. I’m kind of fed up. I’m frankly really disappointed.”

Temple Beth Abraham Executive Director Stuart Skolnick said a tree service has been hired to remove the trees and the situation will be remedied once a tree permit is secured.

