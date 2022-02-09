Local NewsTarrytown News Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 7 Family YMCA at Tarrytown Early Learning Center will be relocating to Temple Beth Abraham. February 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— The Tarrytown Planning Board recently unanimously approved a plan for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate its daycare program. The YMCA Early Learning Center, which serves about 60 children with 20 adult staff, is moving its facility from the EF International School campus on 100 Marymount Ave. to Temple Beth Abraham on 25 Leroy Ave.Advertisement “I really welcome this daycare continuing in the village,” Planning Board member David Aukland said. The YMCA, which has been providing daycare in the community since 2009, will be making interior alterations to 10 classrooms at Temple Beth Abraham, as well as three exterior doors, while also adding a ramp. YMCA representatives will have to appear before the village’s Architectural Review Board for the exterior work. During a Jan. 24 public hearing, 20-year resident Cynthia Wells, who lives across the street for Temple Beth Abraham, expressed concerns about some dead, leaning trees on the property that she was first alerted the village about last July. “This one section is disgraceful. It’s unsightly. It’s unattractive,” Wells said. “I have been very patient. No one wants to take responsibility. I’m kind of fed up. I’m frankly really disappointed.” Temple Beth Abraham Executive Director Stuart Skolnick said a tree service has been hired to remove the trees and the situation will be remedied once a tree permit is secured. Share the News!Advertisement Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Firefighters Push Back on Flag Display Ban February 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The culture wars came to Sleepy Hollow’s Village Hall on Tuesday night, February 8. Some 50 members... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program February 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board recently unanimously approved a plan for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council February 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of State Senate Majority... Read More Business News Community News HOW IS YOUR CREDIT? February 7, 2022 By Chip Wagner-- Last of a three-part series on financial literacy. My first credit experience was a disappointment. I... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s Rockin’ Village Administrator February 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— By day, he’s in his office on the second floor of Sleepy Hollow’s Village Hall, where, according... Read More Uncategorized New York’s Redistricting Maps Are Drawn, But The Fight Isn’t Over February 5, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- As it turns out, the lofty goal of a smooth bipartisan agreement on where New York’s lines... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Community News Dobbs Ferry News Uncategorized Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10 February 4, 2022 LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday,... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday) February 2, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again February 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest February 1, 2022 Eighth-graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese of Irvington Middle School were among just 154 round-four finalists in The New York... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint