Fall Programs for Irvington Rec Department

Music with Marc, Thursdays for 1-5 year olds

Ballet, Fridays for 3 years and older

Explore Cooking, various days for 1st grade and older

Dance, Fridays for 5 years and older

Cheer Clinic, Thursdays for 2nd-4th Grade

Flag Football, Thursdays for 1st-6th Graders

Soccer Clinics, Tuesdays for Pre-K-2nd graders

Basketball Clinic, Tuesdays for 3rd-7th graders

Ultimate Frisbee, Tuesdays for 6th-8th grade

Fashion Design, Tuesdays for 3rd-5th grade

Little Tots Drop Off program, Mondays and/or Wednesdays for 2-5 year olds

Running Clinic, Thursdays for 2nd-7th grade

Young Ecologists Program for 3rd-6th grade

Adult Meditative Drawing Workshop

Adult Dance & Tap Classes

Stay tuned for info on Adult Pickleball, Friday Fun Night, Art and LEGO classes, and more…

All registration is done online at the following link: register.capturepoint.com/villageofirvington

New accounts must be confirmed by the Rec. Dept. before you are eligible to register. Click here to view a graphic with details. If there is a wait list for a program, please join by adding the item to your cart and following through with the complete check out process. You will not be charged. You will receive a receipt via email once it’s successfully completed. Every effort will be made to accommodate waitlists where possible.