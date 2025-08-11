Support our Sponsors
  • Back to school advertising at The Hudson Independent
  • Dutchess County Fair
Irvington News

Fall Programs for Irvington Rec Department

• Bookmarks: 27

where anchorages would be stationed.
August 11, 2025
Fall Programs at the Rec. Dept.
New registration opening Tuesday, August 12th at 12:00 p.m.
Check out the full Recreation Department Brochure by clicking here. Click on the program names below for details.

Music with Marc, Thursdays for 1-5 year olds
Ballet, Fridays for 3 years and older
Explore Cooking, various days for 1st grade and older
Dance, Fridays for 5 years and older
Cheer Clinic, Thursdays for 2nd-4th Grade
Flag Football, Thursdays for 1st-6th Graders
Soccer Clinics, Tuesdays for Pre-K-2nd graders
Basketball Clinic, Tuesdays for 3rd-7th graders
Ultimate Frisbee, Tuesdays for 6th-8th grade
Fashion Design, Tuesdays for 3rd-5th grade
Little Tots Drop Off program, Mondays and/or Wednesdays for 2-5 year olds
Running Clinic, Thursdays for 2nd-7th grade
Young Ecologists Program for 3rd-6th grade
Adult Meditative Drawing Workshop
Adult Dance & Tap Classes

Stay tuned for info on Adult Pickleball, Friday Fun Night, Art and LEGO classes, and more…

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Grand Opening - New Townhouses in Sleepy Hollow

All registration is done online at the following link: register.capturepoint.com/villageofirvington
New accounts must be confirmed by the Rec. Dept. before you are eligible to register. Click here to view a graphic with details. If there is a wait list for a program, please join by adding the item to your cart and following through with the complete check out process. You will not be charged. You will receive a receipt via email once it’s successfully completed. Every effort will be made to accommodate waitlists where possible.

DICK’S Sporting Goods 20% OFF SHOP EVENT, August 22nd-25th
Our partner, DICK’S Sporting Goods, is offering you a 20% off discount throughout the store to help you gear up for the spring season! CLICK HERE FOR COUPON
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester - Clean Energy - Westchester Power
Blue Light District

Blue Light District

August 11, 2025
BLUE LIGHT DISTRICT: Sleepless in Cyberville By Krista Madsen We are a culture of junkies. We will do anything to avoid silence,...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Attorney Named to Land Trust Advisory Board

Sleepy Hollow Attorney Named to Land Trust Advisory Board

August 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A legal eagle in Sleepy Hollow has been named to the Westchester Land Trust (WLT) Advisory Board....
Read More
Fall Programs for Irvington Rec Department

Fall Programs for Irvington Rec Department

August 11, 2025
Fall Programs at the Rec. Dept. New registration opening Tuesday, August 12th at 12:00 p.m. Check out the full Recreation...
Read More
ICE Agents Return to Tarrytown

ICE Agents Return to Tarrytown

August 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo---   Agents from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) visited Tarrytown Friday for the third time...
Read More
The Villages

The Villages

August 4, 2025
THE VILLAGES: Some kind of heaven? By Krista Madsen Every community is a sort of bubble with their own distinct shared identity,...
Read More
At A Repair Café, The Fixer-Uppers Do Their Thing

At A Repair Café, The Fixer-Uppers Do Their Thing

August 2, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- The owner set the broken Cuisinart blender on the table. The light went on, but the unit...
Read More
Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Over Thruway in Tarrytown Completed

Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Over Thruway in Tarrytown Completed

July 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new 270-foot-long pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the New York State Thruway near the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Pave Way for Battery Energy Storage System

Tarrytown Trustees Pave Way for Battery Energy Storage System

July 28, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees unanimously voted last week to amend the village’s Zoning Code to permit...
Read More
I’m Moving to the Cloud

I’m Moving to the Cloud

July 28, 2025
I'M MOVING TO THE CLOUD: An accumulation of cumulus By Krista Madsen I enjoy a work mass email in which the IT...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Requests Letters of Support for Grant

Tarrytown Music Hall Requests Letters of Support for Grant

July 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The oldest theater in Westchester that has been entertaining people for 140 years is requesting help from...
Read More
27 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
222 views
bookmark icon