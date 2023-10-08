Faced With A Flood, Le Cirque Made The Show Go On

October 8, 2023

By Jeff Wilson–

They may fly through the air with the greatest of ease, but when it comes to storm clean-up they have no advantage over anyone else. That was the predicament the Westchester Circus Arts troupe found themselves in on September 29 when a rainstorm of epic proportions pounded the Hudson Valley, flooding WCA’s circus tent in Sleepy Hollow accumulating more than a foot and a half of rain just hours before their first performance of Legends, a new version of Washington Irving’s iconic tale Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Sponsor

“Our six-week run almost closed in the first weekend due to the flash floods,” said Carlo Pellegrini, creative director and producer of the Westchester-based organization, which was founded in 2012 and performs for the public, schools and camps. (The show has appeared in Sleepy Hollow every other year since 2015.)

Pellegrini described how the company’s tent sits on what is probably the lowest point in the village, the DPW garbage site located near the Hudson River – “The only place with enough room for our tent,” he explained. And the most flood-prone as well.

The director chronicled how what began as a typical rainfall turned into a torrential deluge. “At first it was a normal day, lots of rain,” he began. “All of a sudden the tent stakes outside started getting shorter and shorter in the rising water. Then eight inches of rain fell in an hour. It started going faster and faster, and then it went really fast. The storm drains were overwhelmed, all overflowing. The tide of the Hudson River went from 3.2 inches to 4.8 in an hour. Its capacity is 5.1 before it overflows.” (“And takes out cities,” he added, evoking an apocalypse.)

1 WCA Flood 1

Watch this video on YouTube

“We had geysers all over the property,” Pellegrini recalled. “Water bubbling up everywhere.”

“It was biblical,” added Bjorn Olsson, who narrates the show as Washington Irving and also serves as executive director of Tarrytown Music Hall. “You’re waiting for the animals to line up,” he quipped – an obvious reference to Noah’s Ark.

As for the water damage to the performance space, the tent was filled with a foot-and-a-half to two feet of water. The wooden stage was actually floating – “You could put your arm under it,” said one cast member.

When asked if they’d considered bailing out of the tour, the six-member cast was adamant that this wasn’t an option. “’The show must go on’ isn’t just some line from a movie; that’s really how this operates,” came the response. The players described how they’d jumped into action, fishing the equipment out of the water and placing it on the risers. (A few pieces were damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced.) They canceled the Friday night show and Saturday matinee but were determined to perform on Saturday night.

By Saturday morning the water had receded but a muddy residue remained. The cast went to work using a high-powered hose and brooms to drive the muck out of the tent (whose flaps were raised to facilitate drying). They then removed, cleaned and replaced every section in the tent – risers, stage, concession stand, etc. Despite of the players’ hard labor, by mid-afternoon the prospect of a 7:00 showtime looked grim. Yet fortune prevailed: they finished at 6:30 and the show went on 30 minutes later as scheduled.

Acrobat Justin Durham reflected on the troupes’ successful effort in turning coal into diamonds. “It was literally a disaster response,” he said. “Then to go from this gritty, dirty, heavy work turning the tent inside out, to our beautiful show…the audience had no idea what the tent looked like 12 hours prior.”

Olsson, an opera singer and no stranger to the stage, had high praise for his counterparts from the big top. “This is what I love about circus people – they have this ‘whatever-it-takes’ attitude. The organization that’s required – when you see a circus come into town and put up everything, you may think it looks chaotic. But they know where everything goes – they take it down every day, put it back up every day… they’re the most organized, hardest-working people you’ll ever meet.”